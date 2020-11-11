HIP Video Promo presents: Dani Stevenson gives a fair warning in music clip "Sugar, Honey, Ice, Tea” on Hip Hop Weekly

Dani Stevenson Dani Stevenson ft. Shya L'amour - Sugar, Honey, Ice, Tea

November 11, 2020

R&B songstress Dani Stevenson perfectly blends Southern steadfastness with New York magnetism. The singer was born in Atlanta and raised in Harlem; she holds true to both cities and uses the best parts of each to her advantage. Her charm comes from one place, and her attitude comes from another. It only took one performance in her youth to kickstart her passion for music; she went from singing the national anthem in junior high to working with Missy Elliot and Pharell Williams. Her silky voice is recognized on Nelly's Grammy award-winning single "Hot In Herre" and in "Headz Up" by Nappy Roots. Stevenson takes influence from icons like Whitney Houston, Lauryn Hill, and Sarah Vaughn while incorporating eccentric resolute verses with diva flared attitude leaving listeners to feel confident in themselves and their worth. Now in charge of her own label Lovers Lane Entertainment, Stevenson perseveres with her starlet tracks and first-class decorated bars.

Shya L'amour, the Tampa born, Atlanta-based R&B praline with velveteen vocals - and mother of Offset's child - accompanies Dani Stevenson in her new music video, "Sugar, Honey, Ice, Tea." Drenched in gold and glitter, the artists seduce the camera and the man in the video. The individual words are sweet and amiable, right? Yet when we put together the first letter of each word, the meaning of the title does a 180. The girls send a clear message: don't mess with them, or you'll get what you came for. Stevenson says it like it is, "Don't sugar honey ice tea on my shit." With the man in the kitchen, the girls are free to do what they please, including riding around in a decked-out Oldsmobile Cutlass and jamming out with their backup team. The light trap beat emphasizes their intimidating warnings and rocks with the clip; if you get too close, you won't be getting the sweet beverage you think you are.

