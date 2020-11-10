Gabb Wireless, Gryphon Online, Jabra, Trova to show tech for work, home, safety, privacy, gifting on ShowStoppers TV

Journalists are invited to tune in Thursday to ShowStoppers® TV, streaming online, live

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AUSTIN, TX., USA – 10 Nov. 2020 – This week’s online broadcast of ShowStoppers® TV gears up for the holidays with tech for work, home, play, safety, privacy and gift-giving season – connecting technology and business journalists around the globe with Gabb Wireless, Gryphon Online Safety, Jabra and Trova.

Journalists may register to attend here: http://apps.showstoppers.com/vpcregister

The episode streams live Thursday, 12 November, 11 a.m. EST.

Gabb Wireless, https://gabbwireless.com, will demo “the perfect first phone” for kids. “The Gabb Z2 is a smartphone that provides kids the gift of connecting with their friends and family without the distractions or problems kids can experience with unlimited access to the Internet and social media. The phone and Gabb's mission teaches kids to live beyond the screen. In addition to the phone, Gabb Wireless will preview an event where they will give away phones later this month."

"With over 40% of America’s labor force working remotely and millions of kids still schooling from home, there’s never been a greater need for safe, reliable internet for every family,” said Gryphon Online Safety, https://www.gryphonconnect.com, which will show “an all-in-one mesh WiFi security router and digital parenting solution that delivers secure, high-speed internet to every connected device in the home with advanced digital parenting controls (i.e. homework and bedtime scheduling, screen time management, website/app access controls) that can be managed from anywhere using the Gryphon Connect app."

Jabra, http://www.jabra.com, will show the Elite 85t wireless earbuds – “Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) cancels the noise you don’t want to hear; HearThrough (our word for transparency mode) lets in the sounds you do want to hear. With 11 levels of sound - from full ANC to full HearThrough – The perfect gift ... Perfectly engineered for the way your ear perceives changes in volume, you’ll never miss a beat. Plus ... Evolve2 65: The perfect gift for professionals who need maximum flexibility, with superior noise isolation and incredible wireless call performance."

Trova, http://www.trovaofficial.com, will present TROVA Go, “a discreet portable biometric pocket-sized safe, designed for daily use while maintaining privacy; ideal for securing jewelry, medications, credit cards, cash, even recreational indulgences. Designed to be inconspicuous, this small but essential accessory provides 100 percent worry-free mobility. Priced at $199.00 for TROVA Go and $219.00 for the TROVA Go Plus+."

The broadcast will be moderated by Jeremy Kaplan, editor in chief of Digital Trends, http://www.digitaltrends.com. Kaplan "transformed Digital Trends from a niche publisher into one of the fastest growing properties in digital media, ranking on the annual Inc 5,000 for three years running. Through DT, he can reach 30 million people every month; the website has over 4 million followers on social media.”

About ShowStoppers

ShowStoppers TV broadcasts are online editions of the in-person press events that ShowStoppers organizes at CES, IFA, Mobile World Congress, CEATEC, NAB Show and other tradeshows around the world – the first series of showcase events streaming on the digital screen as a new platform for multiple companies to launch products and services, meet the press, and generate coverage.

Now in its 25th year, ShowStoppers, https://www.showstoppers.com/, is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at CES, CE Week, IFA and NAB; partners with MWC and CEATEC; and produces events during CES and other tradeshows.

To demo your new tech and meet the press at ShowStoppers in-person press events and online at ShowStoppers TV , contact Lauren Merel, mailto:lauren@showstoppers.com, +1 908-692-6068.

