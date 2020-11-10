Finmkt Wins the Final Round of MoneyPitch, Hosted by Money20/20
FinMkt announced today that it was named winner of Money20/20’s MoneyPitch at this year’s MoneyFest, a financial industry event.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FinMkt, the premier SaaS provider of point-of-sale consumer finance technology, announced today it was named winner of Money20/20’s MoneyPitch at this year’s MoneyFest, a financial industry event featuring keynote speakers Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, and Cathy Bessant, Bank of America’s Chief Operations and Technology Officer.
MoneyPitch, sponsored by MasterCard, brought together entrepreneurs to pitch to rainmaker VC’s in 3 rounds of competition hosted on LinkedIn LIVE. Out of nearly 150 applications, Money20/20 chose 15 companies to pitch in groups of five during the first three rounds of competition. The winners competed in one final round on October 26, the first day of MoneyFest. The judges for the finale were Emmalyn Shaw of Flourish Ventures, a $500M global fintech fund, Sheel Mohnot, General Partner of Better Tomorrow Ventures, and Ryan Gilbert, General Partner of Propel Venture Partners.
FinMkt launched their omnichannel, multi-vertical, point-of-sale loan origination platform earlier this year in the home improvement and healthcare verticals and plans to formally expand into retail and ecommerce next. Using state-of-the-art technology, the platform paves the way for banks, credit unions, and alternative lenders to quickly and seamlessly enter the rapidly growing point-of-sale consumer financing marketplace. The Money20/20 Pitch win is the second award for the fintech company in as many months. FinMkt’s CEO and co-founder, Luan Cox was named one of the Top 25 Women Leaders in Financial Technology of 2020 by the Financial Technology Report in September.
Ms. Cox says, “It’s an honor to have been chosen among such an impressive and inspiring group of startups. FinMkt has enjoyed many successes this year, but like others during this pandemic, we’ve also had personal struggles and losses. We pulled through it together as a team and winning MoneyPitch is a great way to head into the end of the year.”
About FinMkt
FinMkt is passionate about delivering best-in-class technology to improve the way consumers access competitive financing. FinMkt has developed a state-of-the-art multi-lender platform to facilitate point-of-sale financing for the home improvement, retail and medical verticals. FinMkt's scalable, patent-pending SaaS platform includes seamless APIs and fully hosted white-label solutions. To learn more, please visit FinMkt.io or reach us by email at info@finmkt.io.
About Money20/20
Money20/20 is the world’s leading, premium content, sales and networking platform for the global money ecosystem. From in-depth analytics to inspirational speakers, our world-class insight and networking opportunities help our customers stay ahead – powering strategies and relationships and switching mindsets. Learn more at money2020.com.
