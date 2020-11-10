Diwali 2020 Tips by Pallavi Chhelavda Vastu and Fengshui Consultant
Ek Raah Aur Sahi Disha, Jo Zindagi Badal De”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Questions we get in our mind during Diwali Festival
— Pallavi Chhelavda
Do you know Auspicious Poojan Process for Diwali 2020 according to Vastu Shastra?
Do you know if you are suffering because of your Horoscope Guru, Shani and Mangal then how to get benefit in this Diwali Poojan by applying Vastu Shastra?
How this Diwali will be ideal to Solve your Financial and Legal problems with auspicious Vastu Tips in Diwali Poojan 2020?
How to improve Wealth Energy in Diwali Poojan 2020, stay tune with us for Mythological “Wealth or Laxmi Yantra?
Do you know the Auspicious Timing for Poojan during Diwali 2020? Stay connected with us for more information.
We are here for all your queries in Diwali 2020 Vastu Tips by Pallavi Chhelavda - Vastu and Fengshui Consultant
Best wishes to my beloved friend for Diwali and an amazing prosperous new year ahead. May the sunshine of happiness always shine above you. May the dove of peace rest over you and live in your home. May the dense forest of love surround you all year round. May you have a safe Diwali and Prosperous New Year.
Diwali Special Vastu Tips for more detail on Vastu Tips click here https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLPLBduFN1ubUngAiOglFcg/videos
Tips on this Diwali from Pallavi Chhelavda
All the Poojan during Diwali should be done in North East Corner towards North Facing or North Corner towards North Facing or North West Corner Towards North Facing.
Laxmi Yantra along with Shree Yantra should be kept in North East corner of the Home/Business.
Dhanteras Poojan – November 12, 2020
Eastern Time Zone – From 04:39 PM to 06:28 PM
Central Time Zone – From 03:39 PM to 05:28 PM
Mountain Time Zone – From 02:39 PM to 04:28 PM
Pacific Time Zone – From 01:39 PM to 03:28 PM
If anyone is facing any Financial Trouble or Obstacle (Money Stuck Somewhere) then should follow below rules and regulation on Dhanteras Poojan.
If your Jupiter (Guru) is not in the strong position in your horoscope or facing financial loss in Home/Business then those people should do Pooja of “Laxmi Yantra”. Attached the Box image below
Use only silver made Laxmiji and Ganeshji for 2020 Diwali Dhanteras Poojan, First Place Ganeshji in right followed by Laxmiji.
Should place Toran on the Main Door and each and every corner should be bright (By Diyas) during Diwali.
Rangoli Colors can be White, Pink, Blue and Purple for Year 2020.
Wear Shiny Glossy Clothes while Performing Pooja, offer White Color Prassadam.
Play Mahalakshmi Ashtkam Stotram which you may find from YouTube.
First Ganesha Stuti and then Laxmi Pooja should be done.
For more click on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_BIYTB39uZM&t=2170s
Kali Chaudas (Hanuman Pooja) – November 13, 2020
Eastern Time Zone – From 11:16 PM to 12:03 AM
Central Time Zone – From 10:16 PM to 11:03 PM
Mountain Time Zone – From 09:16 PM to 10:03 PM
Pacific Time Zone – From 08:16 PM to 09:03 PM
If facing issues of fight with Evil Spirit and protection from Bad Spirits also to remove all kind of negative energy from Home/Business/Personal Life.
Are you facing Legal disputes or problems, Mangal/Manglik Dosh or Facing any problems in selling your property??? Here is solution you can do during Diwali.
For Chaudas Pooja, use Red and Orange Color Fabric, Products and Flowers.
Kali Chaudas Poojan should be done in the South Corner of the Property towards North Facing.
Wear Red Clothes and use Rangoli on this Day.
Try Donating Food (Your Incomes ¼ or Affordable amount) for Chaudas. (For any kind of Pitru Dosh/Rahu Dosh/Mangal Dosh)
Mahakali Pooja should be done on Kali Chaudas day.
Boondi’s Red or Yellow color Prassadam should be made on this day.
If anyone facing health related issues in your family then should fill the Lota with Water and take round of the member facing health issues and throw the water Outside.
For more click on https://www.instagram.com/tv/CHTqhrilCXh/?igshid=1jz08hi5n5clv
Diwali Pooja/Laxmi Poojan – November 14, 2020
Eastern Time Zone – From 11:20 AM to 12:00 PM or 04:30 PM to 06:05 PM or 06:52 PM to 08:17 PM
Central Time Zone – From 10:20 AM to 11:00 AM or 03:30 PM to 05:05 PM or 05:52 PM to 07:17 PM
Mountain Time Zone – From 09:20 AM to 10:00 AM or 02:30 PM to 04:05 PM or 04:52 PM to 06:17 PM
Pacific Time Zone – From 08:20 AM to 09:00 AM or 01:30 PM to 03:05 PM or 03:52 PM to 05:17 PM
If more medical expenses they should do more Laxmi Yantra’s Pujan.
Diwali Pooja – Use Pink or Orange or White or Purple Color for Rangoli.
If anyone is facing Saturn (Shani) dosh then they should do Diwali Pooja in Silver, White or Yellow color. Also, they should do Pooja of Horseshoe.
Use Photo for Diwali Pujan (Check Attached Picture).
Prassadam should include Home Made Sweets.
Use scented candle in North direction and main door of the house during this Diwali.
For more click on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tPEGW34t3So&t=131s
Govardhan Puja (New Year for Gujrati) – November 15, 2020
Eastern Time Zone – From 01:19 PM to 01:59 PM or 06:52 PM to 08:17 PM
Central Time Zone – From12:19 PM to 12:59 PM or 05:52 PM to 07:17 PM
Mountain Time Zone – From 11:19 AM to 11:59 AM or 04:52 PM to 06:17 PM
Pacific Time Zone – From 10:19 AM to 10:59 AM or 03:52 PM to 05:17 PM
Laxmi Yantra’s Pujan should be done on this day.
Bhai Dooj – November 16, 2020
Eastern Time Zone – From 05:53 PM to 07:20 PM
Central Time Zone – From 04:53 PM to 06:20 PM
Mountain Time Zone – From 03:53 PM to 05:20 PM
Pacific Time Zone – From 02:53 PM to 04:20 PM
Laxmi Yantra’s Pujan should be done on this day.
