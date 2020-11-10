College Station Restaurant Owner Upgrades HVAC Units with Air Purification Technology to Help Protect Customers & Staff
Texas Restaurant Owner Upgrades HVAC Units with Air Purification Technology at URBAN TABLE to Help Protect Customers & Staff during ongoing pandemic.COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — With restaurants across the country adapting to a new policies to reopen safely, air purifiers are amongst the latest upgrades being made by many to help protect customers and staff. Urban Table, a new restaurant concept from Chef Tai, is now taking advantage of clean air technology installed by EcoZapp.
Chef Tai and his team dreamt up a two story dining establishment, with a lively Bar and Lounge upstairs and a family oriented dining room downstairs. Located in South College Station, it’s become a favorite for college football fans due to the limitations on attendance to college football games due to the pandemic. Urban Table incorporates a balcony to provide open air seating, which features a view of Kyle Field in the distance, located on the campus of Texas A&M University.
Installing Global Plasma Solutions’ (GPS) Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization, offers restaurant owners an additional upgrade to each HVAC unit. An upgrade which helps to clean indoor air and surfaces. Air purifiers are installed directly inside air conditioning units, usually next to the blower to maximize circulation with air flow throughout buildings.
With Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization being around for decades, GPS’ unique needlepoint technology does not produce ozone or other harmful byproducts as some traditional air purification systems. Generation of negatively and positivity charge ions is how these purifiers are able to clean the air, similar to the effects lightning has on the surrounding air. Units also have both UL and CE certification and meet standards for safety risks following guidelines.
“GPS technology in their air purifiers has proven to have a very high rate of efficacy in killing SARS-CoV-2, So Offering these systems to Bars & Restaurants across country is now a new goal” Zapalac the Owner of EcoZapp Stated. “Lucky some GPS modes of air purifiers add value longterm by cleaning the actual A/C system itself, benefiting in energy savings.” Air purifiers installed into HVAC units in restaurants like Urban Table, are increasing becoming popular as new precautionary measures are being taken across the industry.
HVAC Contractors and Electricians can easily install these type of air purification systems into most commercial air conditioning systems found in restaurants in about 30 mins per HVAC System. Noticeable difference to the indoor air can often be noticed immediately, ideal for getting rid of pet or smoke odors in homes or apartments.
EcoZapp aims to help businesses nationwide with the latest in indoor air purification tech available in response to the Coronavirus crisis and is looking for restaurant and bar owners across the country to participate in reopen safely.
In preparations for the upcoming winter months since the start of the coronavirus crisis, EcoZapp has begun offering portable plugin units for larger spaces with people unable to social distance or avoid contact. Similar units are also offered to homeowners wanting the same type of air purifier systems for their homes, portable units can simply plug into a living rooms and clean air 24/7.
To learn more about the air purifiers being installed or to get a links to test result, visit EcoZapp’s new website at www.ecozapphvac.com.
Joshua Zapalac
EcoZapp
+1 833-924-6100
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn