Inc. 5000 HVAC Team Delivering Clean Air via Latest Indoor Air Purifier Technology to Help Businesses Reopen Safely
EcoZapp is Aiming to Help American Businesses Reopen Safely with the Latest Indoor Air Purification Technology During PandemicCOLLEGE STATION, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EcoZapp aims to help American businesses and public facilities reopen safely with the latest indoor air purification technology available in response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Recently named to the 2020 Inc. 5000 List, EcoZapp has announced plans to help provide businesses in all 50 States the very latest in indoor air purification to help aid in the process of reopening safely.
Commissioners in many states have begun to use funding from the CARES Act to install air purifiers into HVAC Systems in various public buildings. Due to the coronavirus crisis, EcoZapp is now expanding offerings in efforts to get the very latest in air purification installed into HVAC systems across the country. Churches, schools, businesses, hostility, doctor offices, restaurants, government and senior living facilities can benefit in different ways from these type of air purifiers.
Like many small businesses across America during 2020, EcoZapp's HVAC Team has adapted to the new normal, which means offering more online. With a wide range of intended purposes, getting these type of air purifiers into air conditioning units help rid airborne particles and VOC’s like wildfire smoke odors in homes. While smoke odors aren’t as much a concern to at-risk seniors in retirement living facilities, new methods of reducing flu germs from spreading is becoming a popular topic of discussion. EcoZapp offers American made brands which implement Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization (NBPI) with proven track records and rapidly increasing new cases studies.
HVAC Contractors and Electricians can easily install these type of air purifiers into residential and commercial HVAC systems. The install process usually takes 20 to 30 minutes per HVAC system. After installation air purifiers have been shown to help reduce the longterm energy demand of air conditioning systems, benefiting in energy savings.
Air purifiers which EcoZapp's Technicians have been installing for several years now include products like the REME HALO® and the HALO LED®. Pre-pandemic many homeowners purchased units for reasons other than just germs, such as pet or smoke odors and often with the the intent to help reduce allergens in homes. Now Churches, schools and customer facing businesses are needing a plan to reopen across the country, EcoZapp is helping to address urgent needs of many to help reopen safely. Regardless the size of A/C system, from individual hotel rooms to helping convention centers reopen, EcoZapp is staying up-to-date with their offerings in clean air technology.
"Needlepoint bipolar ionization is a commercially available technology that produces a stream of ions that can capture gaseous and particulate contaminants in the air, including volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and odors. Negative and positive ions are produced when electricity is applied to a tube with two electrodes, and which in turn react with water vapor and oxygen in the air to create free radicals. The free radicals can kill microorganisms and break down odors, improving indoor air quality" per the website of Global Plasma Solutions Inc.
In preparations for the first winter and flu season since the start of the coronavirus crisis, EcoZapp is now offering portable plugin units which help with large spaces in which people will come into close contact. Homeowners wanting the same type of air purifier system for their home can simply plug in these type units into their living room. These can be ideal for homeowners dealing with wildfire smoke in various part of the country or who might live with someone at-risk.
Just Recently, "RGF has released the results of a third-party study that reveal REME HALO® efficacy of 99.9% against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, commonly known as the coronavirus 2019 or COVID-19. Commencing in March 2020, the study was overseen by Dr. James Marsden, Executive Director of Science and Technology at RGF. “The study results show the REME HALO® to be effective in combating the COVID-19 virus and a valuable solution to immediately improve the Indoor Air Quality of residential and commercial spaces and protect occupants against exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.” According to the website of RGF Environmental Group, Inc.
EcoZapp's team has adapted to a more remote office setting during 2020 and is offering educational content on air purifiers online via their website as well as various social media channels. As winter approaches and demand is expected to increase across the country, EcoZapp is preparing to keep quick turn around times on orders. EcoZapp is even willing to fly or drive HVAC Technicians across country for larger installs in efforts to deliver these product as cost effectively to the end users as possible. Many airports and airplanes currently use these products in air ventilation systems along with HEPA filters, so traveling isn't as much of a concern for EcoZapp.
Facility managers and owners applying for accreditation with the Global Biorisk Advisory Council should call EcoZapp for information on bulk orders on air purification and ask for samples of long lasting surface disinfecting products. The GBAC STAR™ is the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation for facilities.
- EcoZapp originally began offering in-duct air purifiers to their customers several years ago after researching a process to help immediately rid commercial buildings and hotels of odors. Joshua Zapalac, the founder of EcoZapp was named the "Young Entrepreneur of the Year" by the SBA Houston Region in 2018 and earned a degree in Environmental Design from Texas A&M University. By "providing air purifiers as efficiently as possible, to as many places as possible", Zapalac hopes to "reduce costs to users, while getting air purifiers into as many HVAC systems in commercial buildings and homes as possible to help America in the process of reopening safely". EcoZapp earned their first Inc. 5000 ranking in 2020 after raising venture capital from the Aggie Angel Network in 2019.
To contact EcoZapp or to learn about information mentioned in this article :
- Visit www.EcoZappHVAC.com
-E-mail Support@EcoZappHVAC.com
or Call 833.924.6100
josh zapalac
Zapalac Enterprises - EcoZapp
+1 833-924-6100
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn