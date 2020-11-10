Lehigh County: UGI Utility Work in Allentown

​County: Lehigh Municipality: City of Allentown Road name: Union Boulevard Between: Fenwick Street and Ellsworth Street Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction both direction for UGI gas main work, Please use caution. Start date: 11/10/20 Est completion date: 12/11/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: