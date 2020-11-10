New Rush Township Bridge to Open Friday

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that a new Rush Township bridge is scheduled to open on Friday, November 13. Crews have been working since early July to replace the bridge, which spans Six Mile Run on Casanova Road (T-958), about two miles southeast of Winburne. Replacing this state-owned structure improves its condition rating from “poor” to “good”. An average of 350 vehicles cross this structure each day.

Once the bridge is open to traffic, a detour using Casanova Road, Hannah Furnace Road, and Route 504 will be lifted. PennDOT thanks area drivers for their patience during this closure and detour.

Overall work included removal of the old bridge, construction of the new bridge, approach paving, guiderail installation, and miscellaneous items. The new structure is a 48-foot, two-lane, single span, spread box beam bridge.

Charles J. Merlo, Inc. of Mineral Point, PA has been the contractor on this $688,000 job.

Work on this project was done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The plan included protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

