PennDOT Announces Two Virtual Public Meetings to Review Draft Pennsylvania State Rail Plan

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) invites rail stakeholders and the public to provide input on the draft Pennsylvania State Rail Plan during two virtual public meetings on November 16 and 17.

Through this plan, the commonwealth will identify a clear vision for the future of rail transportation, set goals and objectives for achieving that vision, and document and evaluate passenger and freight rail needs over the course of the next 25 years to guide investments.

"Freight and passenger rail are vibrant components of our state's transportation network," said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. "We invite residents and stakeholders to help us shape the plan by taking part in the virtual meetings."

As part of this effort, virtual public meetings will be held on November 16 from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM and on November 17 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

To register, visit the Pennsylvania State Rail Plan website. Interested individuals will be able to view and comment on the draft plan through December 2.

The State Rail Plan is updated every four years to meet Federal Railroad Administration requirements, and the draft was created over the last year with stakeholder input through various outreach efforts.

In accordance with Governor Tom Wolf's COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the meeting will be held online only. Those unable to access the meeting or comment form, need translation/interpretation services, or have special needs that require individual attention, contact Angela Watson, PennDOT project manager, at angelwatso@pa.gov or 717-705-1318.

For additional information, visit www.PennDOT.gov or follow PennDOT on Facebook https://m.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation/ or Twitter https://twitter.com/penndotnews

MEDIA CONTACT: Ashley Schoch, 717-783-8800

