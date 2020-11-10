Mecklenburg County 17th Annual National Adoption Day Event

On Saturday, November 21, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m. outside of the Mecklenburg County Courthouse (832 East Fourth Street, Charlotte, NC 28202) children and their families are scheduled to be recognized for their adoption on National Adoption Day via a drive through parade and pre-recorded program that includes remarks from adoptive families, community partners, YFS and county leadership, and entertainment from Anthony Hamilton.
