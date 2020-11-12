Delve Health Introduces a Cloud Solution for Decentralized Trials

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PLYMOUTH, MN, USA, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delve Health Clinical StudyPal enables sponsors and CROs to remotely recruit, consent, randomize, track, and collect patient outcomes through smartphones, SMS, chatbots and web portals for greater accuracy and visibility

Delve Health today introduces Clinical StudyPal, a cloud application to manage decentralized clinical trials, allowing sponsors and CROs to continue their clinical trials in hybrid and virtual modes. Clinical StudyPal follows the clinical patient from recruitment through pre-screening, consent and randomization and then once in the study, the system has a patient communication portal with secure messaging to provide patients with up to date study information and allow patients to communicate with their doctors. Using smartphones, SMS, chatbots and web portals, the system gather diaries and eCOA/ePRO and other information including data from wearables and recording devices related to treatments and meds.

Clinical StudyPal also has TeleVisit technology to allow live video interaction with investigators and other site personnel to discuss their Consent or conduct a virtual visit. Delve Health partnering with regional service providers can have professionals visit patients to gather samples, perform treatments and observe patient condition at home, and using Clinical StudyPal to document the visit information in an electronic capture portal.
Clinical StudyPal also automates drug supply tracking and provides complete patient progress and status visibility across study partners. Now sponsors and CROs can speed data collection and provide full transparency into study status and progress, all through Clinical StudyPal workflow. Clinical StudyPal is now available and implemented in five clinical trials.

“COVID-19 has impacted the industry’s ability to conduct clinical trials with travel restrictions and patient safety considerations, making it more difficult for patients to be part of clinical trials,” said Wessam Sonbol, president and CEO of Delve Health. “Clinical StudyPal empowers decentralized clinical trials by allowing patients to conduct their visits from the comfort of their home which enhances recruitment and substantially reduces patient dropout rates so sponsors and CROs can keep their trials going.”

Clinical StudyPal is designed to supplement existing clinical applications specifically in the areas of remote patient interaction, accelerating the execution of digital clinical trials, facilitating digital engagement, improving patient compliance during a clinical trial, reducing dropout rates and most importantly, improving patient experiences. With Clinical StudyPal, sponsors and CROs can automatically view site and patient activities, and identify bottlenecks quickly.
Clinical StudyPal integrates with various EDC and CTMS solutions to enable sponsors and CROs to streamline and automate their virtual patient engagement processes within their existing trial management activities and workflow to ensure patient visits continue on time. Real-time reports also give sponsors, CROs and sites a complete view of all patient captured data.

Delve Health’s Clinical StudyPal enables companies to eliminate system silos, streamline end-to-end trial processes, and improve collaboration across sponsors, CROs, and clinical research sites. For more information, visit delvehealth.com.

