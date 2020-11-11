COMPUTE NORTH EXPANDS TEAM WITH NEW VP OF SALES AND DIRECTOR OF ENGINEERING
Compute North, an industry leader in high-powered, large-scale data infrastructure, today announced the addition of two strategic new hires with the appointments of Lon Lohmiller as Vice President of Sales, and Jean Esquier as Director of Engineering and Research.
“We are excited to add these two new resources to the team as we add to our bench strength, keeping with our mission to disrupt the data center industry by building and operating the lowest cost computing infrastructure in the world,” said Compute North CEO, Dave Perrill. “Innovation is key to staying on the leading edge of blockchain data center infrastructure to enter new markets such as the high-performance computing segment, and these latest additions to our team further that goal.”
Lon Lohmiller is an accomplished, high energy sales leader, and brings decades of experience driving sales and execution strategy for large market leaders and technology startups across a number of sectors, and most recently served as Pollen’s Head of Sales for North America. His proven expertise scales teams with intelligent growth, mentorship, and implementation of the tools, process, and methodologies to deliver winning results in alignment with corporate goals. Lon will lead Compute North’s sales organization and oversee all sales activity for the company’s new and existing customers, as well as the company’s customer acquisition strategy for all new products.
Jean Esquier will oversee Compute North’s engineering research and development for continuous improvement of the company’s infrastructure, including projects for modular container design and immersion for ASIC and GPUs. Prior to joining Compute North, Jean worked for multiple blockchain companies, most recently as the Chief Operating Officer for colocation company Savage IO. Jean has a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and Geology from the University of Rochester, and a Master of Science in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Southern California, with a focus in Smart Sensors, Data Mining, and Advanced Operations with Remote Visualization and Control.
About Compute North
Compute North provides efficient, low-cost, infrastructure for clients in the blockchain, cryptocurrency mining and the high-performance computing space. Compute North has the strategic infrastructure that helps professionals in these industries capitalize on the opportunities in today’s market. With extensive experience in installing, scaling, and operating cryptocurrency and blockchain infrastructure, Compute North is a trusted provider in the industry with facilities in Texas, South Dakota and Nebraska. With over 110 megawatts of scalable capacity and growing, Compute North hosts equipment from the industry’s biggest names, including Bitmain, MicroBT, Canaan, Obelisk, Innosilicon, and more. In addition, Compute North specializes in a complete range of services that includes repair and quality assurance, logistics, and GPUs for image rendering, deep learning, and machine learning and more. For additional information, please visit www.computenorth.com.
