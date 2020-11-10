Reyes' Honda S2000 Wins CTEK Builder Challenge

Builder Ger Reyes said his 2001 Honda S2000 was inspired by fighter jets. His build won the 2020 virtual Builder Challenge powered by CTEK. Builder Ger Reyes, of Murrieta, Calif., said his car has been called "one of the cleanest S2000 builds." Builder Ger Reyes won the 2020 Builder Challenge Powered by CTEK. Fans selected their favorite build in an online vote.

Gerbie “Ger” Reyes’ 2001 Honda S2000 was selected as the winner of the 2020 virtual Builder Challenge powered by CTEK.

MURRIETA, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gerbie “Ger” Reyes’ 2001 Honda S2000 was selected as the winner of the 2020 virtual Builder Challenge powered by CTEK.

Hundreds of votes were cast during the online contest which saw nine vehicles from six different builders vie for the Builder Challenge title.

“All of the builds were spectacular and showcased our builders’ top-level talent and vision,” said Bobbie DuMelle, Executive Vice President of CTEK North America. “We appreciate all of the fans who took the time to vote for their favorite builds, and we congratulate Ger Reyes on his win.”

“I’m thrilled to win, and I appreciate all of the support I’ve received from my fans. This has been fantastic,” said Reyes, of Murrieta, Ca.

His 2001 Honda S2000 “turns heads wherever it goes” said Reyes. “It’s boosted with a crazy supercharger, and people can hear the whistling. It almost sounds like a fighter jet.”

“It’s got a Bluetooth sound system, air ride suspension, everything. There’s just such a nice feeling in this car. The seats, with their racing harnesses, hug you tight, and there are lots of custom gadgets and gizmos,” he said.

As the 2020 Builder Challenge powered by CTEK winner, Reyes will receive one of CTEK’s new PRO25S 25-amp battery chargers.

Reyes also will discuss his winning Honda S2000 in an interview with Aaron Hagar of Rat Runners Garage. The interview will be showcased on CTEK’s social media channels.

All online fans who cast a vote in the 2020 Builder Challenge were entered into a drawing for a CTEK prize package. The winner of the random drawing was Chelsa Hutchins, of New York.

To purchase or learn more about CTEK chargers or accessories, visit www.smartercharger.com.

ABOUT CTEK, INC.

*CTEK is a leading global brand in the care and maintenance of vehicle batteries. CTEK's unparalleled knowledge and continuous investment in innovation means they push the boundaries of research and development to bring new and unique battery charging technologies to the global market.

*CTEK offers the market high-quality, reliable chargers and accessories that are effective, easy to use (plug and play) and, most importantly, safe (for the user, the vehicle electronics, the battery, and the charger).

*With products and solutions for 6, 12 & 24 volt lead-acid & lithium (12 V LiFePO4) as well as Electrical Vehicle batteries, CTEK products are designed and tested to deliver maximum performance for all battery charging needs.

*CTEK sells over one million battery chargers each year across the globe and regularly tops the chart in independent battery charger tests.

*CTEK supplies chargers to the world’s most recognized manufacturers including Audi, Bentley, BMW, Camaro, Cadillac, Corvette, Ferrari, Ford, Jaguar, Maserati, McLaren, Mercedes, Porsche, and Rolls-Royce.

*For more information about CTEK, INC. visit www.ctek.com

