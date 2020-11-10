Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida Honors Pro Bono Attorneys and Judges Across the State
CLSMF holds inaugural virtual Pro Bono Awards CelebrationORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- —Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida Inc., (CLSMF) promotes equal access to justice by providing civil legal aid to help low-income people protect their livelihoods, their health, and their families.
As one of the largest civil legal aid firms in Florida, CLSMF services 12 counties and is awarding a Pro Bono Attorney of the Year for each.
This year’s “Pro Bono Attorney of the Year” winners are:
Brevard County: Ashton Bligh
Citrus County: Adam Czaya
Flagler County: Paul A. Martin
Hernando County: Richard K. Peck, IV
Marion County: Judit Kaparti
Lake County: Patricia Mueller
Sumter County: John T. Marshall
Volusia County: David Rodziewicz
Orange County: Louis Montone
Osceola County: Nelson Llabona
Seminole County: Odessia Joyner
Putnam County: Garry Wood
During the inaugural virtual Pro Bono Awards Celebration, Judge Robert Rouse presented the “Judge Robert K. Rouse, Jr. Pro Bono Service Award” to Raymond T. McNeal. Judge Belvin Perry presented the “Belvin Perry, Jr. Legacy of Justice Award” to Pamela Masters. Tim Moran presented the “Timothy A. Moran Champion of Justice Award” to Victoria Zinn. Kevin Ross-Andino presented the “Law Firm of the Year Award” to the Leach Firm. Judge Christine E. Arendas presented the “Judge Carol Engel Draper Osceola County Teen Court Award” to Lorena Cardama. Also recognized for their contributions were the 138 pro bono lawyers who make up the CLSMF Guardians of Justice.
In addition to our Pro Bono Awards Ceremony, we also hosted our annual walk-in legal advice clinic on October 28, 2020, from 3:00 pm-7:00 pm online., This year, we were able to assist over 60 people in the areas of family law, housing law, and bankruptcy, among others, in our 12-county area. Thank you to our wonderful volunteer lawyers who made this event possible!
Volunteer lawyers assist CLSMF with full representation matters, legal advice clinics, document drafting, and legal training and mentoring, among other activities. If you would like to find out more about volunteering with CLSMF, please follow this link: https://clsmf.legal.io/lawyers_apply
To all our dedicated pro bono volunteers and advocates, thank you for the work you do to serve the most vulnerable in our communities. We would not be able to help as many people without your hard work and dedication.
To watch this year’s Pro Bono Awards Ceremony visit our YouTube channel https://youtube.com/c/CommunityLegalServicesofMidFlorida or follow this link: https://youtu.be/aZIY2MVhzF8
For over 50 years, CLSMF has provided critical civil legal help to thousands of Central Florida residents. CLSMF is a nonprofit law firm striving to remove barriers to justice by empowering vulnerable communities through legal advocacy and education. We make it easier for our disadvantaged population to access information, receive legal assistance and representation, and to know and understand their rights.
2020 Pro Bono Awards Ceremony