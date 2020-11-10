BRIDGE WORK ON WESTERN AVENUE OVER I-229

For Immediate Release: Thursday, October 29, 2020 Contact: Kristi Sandal, Public Information Officer, 605-773-7179

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Mitchell Region bridge crew will be doing concrete repairs on the Western Avenue bridge over Interstate 229 on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 3-4, 2020.

Work includes sawing, concrete removal, and patching of the deteriorated concrete surface.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane each direction over the bridge. Work will be done from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day and traffic control removed restoring traffic to normal.

Motorists are asked to plan their commutes accordingly and be aware of suddenly slowing and merging traffic, as well as construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lanes.

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

