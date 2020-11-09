Together with its partners, Gazprom Neft is focussing on maintaining stability in the oilfield services market

Gazprom Neft has held its annual meeting with partnering oilfield services providers in an online conference bringing together more than 150 company representatives and contracting organisations.
Key issues arising during the meeting included maintaining stability in the oilfield services market under the COVID-19 pandemic, and the necessity of fulfilling obligations under the OPEC+ deal. Conference participants concluded that, in the current environment, it was important to optimise efforts and resources on finding long-term cooperative solutions allowing both Gazprom Neft and its partners to increase efficiency and competitiveness as far as possible. Gazprom Neft, for its part, is taking proactive steps to maintain balanced order levels with oilfield services companies.
Gazprom Neft representatives, as well as representatives from contracting organisations, confirmed their interest in jointly implementing strategic projects, and committed to various specific areas for partnership in
Conference participants discussed maintaining high levels of workplace and industrial safety under the COVID-19 pandemic, and shared experience and plans for deploying new technologies to improve effective engagement. In which context, Gazprom Neft is committed to continuing its development of digital tools, including electronic signatures and an integrated resource-planning, scheduling and task management platform.
“The tone and quality of the discussion made clear that we are of the same mind on those tasks most directly relevant to us. In these very challenging times we are — successfully and urgently — finding a solution to issues relating to ongoing engagement, and are developing important mechanisms to that end: including our Contractor Engagement Code, our Contract Performance Management System, and
“360-degree”performance-review tools. The next step in further strengthening partnerships with the oilfield services sector should be developing a platform through which to develop and implement ideas that will optimise efficiency in our work — another important job here being to develop and integrate digital collaborative “ecosystems.”
Vadim Yakovlev Deputy CEO for Upstream, Gazprom Neft
Another conference attendee, Dmitry Schvedov, Deputy Director, Oil and Gas Production and Transportation Department, Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation, also outlined the government’s support programme for oilfield services companies.
“Gazprom Neft is the most proactive oil and gas company in the Ministry of Energy’s support programme for oilfield services companies. Initiatives on the part of oil-industry workers are extremely important in supporting the oilfield services sector under the pandemic and under the constraints of the OPEC+ deal.”
Dmitry Schvedov Deputy Director, Oil and Gas Production and Transportation Department, Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation
Gazprom Neft’s Contractor Engagement Code has been developed in conjunction with oilfield services market players, and was deployed throughout the company in January 2020. The document confirms both sides’ expectations in establishing effective communication at every level of engagement, and also defines a concept of strategic partnership predicated on the best technological and organisational solutions being found through a mutual understanding of business objectives and tasks, together with pilot-testing of these.
The Contract Performance Management System (CPM System) has been used throughout Gazprom Neft since 2017 by way of a new environment for engaging with contracting organisations and managing fee-based contracts. The main focus of the SPM System is on establishing effective engagement between the company and its contractors, specifically in line with the key principles of the Contractor Engagement Code. The key principles underpinning the CPM System are personalising contractual responsibility, mutual fulfilment of responsibilities by all parties, and effective contract management at every stage of contract lifecycles.
“360° evaluation” is a process for measuring the ongoing level of engagement with contracting organisations, based on an all-round (360°) assessment against the principles of the Gazprom Neft Contractor Engagement Code. It provides an assessment of the parties’ engagement in terms of contract fulfilment and feedback, with a view to putting in place and implementing corrective measures to improve effectiveness and efficiency.