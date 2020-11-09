Together with its partners, Gazprom Neft is focussing on maintaining stability in the oilfield services market

Gazprom Neft has held its annual meeting with partnering oilfield services providers in an online conference bringing together more than 150 company representatives and contracting organisations.

Key issues arising during the meeting included maintaining stability in the oilfield services market under the COVID-19 pandemic, and the necessity of fulfilling obligations under the OPEC+ deal. Conference participants concluded that, in the current environment, it was important to optimise efforts and resources on finding long-term cooperative solutions allowing both Gazprom Neft and its partners to increase efficiency and competitiveness as far as possible. Gazprom Neft, for its part, is taking proactive steps to maintain balanced order levels with oilfield services companies.

Gazprom Neft representatives, as well as representatives from contracting organisations, confirmed their interest in jointly implementing strategic projects, and committed to various specific areas for partnership in 2020–2021. Investment priorities highlighted by Gazprom Neft included projects at a reasonable stage of advancement — such as gas infrastructure construction at the Novoportovskoye field and surface infrastructure development at the Tazovskoye field, as well as strategic initiatives including developing oil and gas facilities in the Nadym-Pur-Tazovsky district and developing the Bovanenkovskoye, Kharasaveyskoye and Urengoyskoye fields.

Conference participants discussed maintaining high levels of workplace and industrial safety under the COVID-19 pandemic, and shared experience and plans for deploying new technologies to improve effective engagement. In which context, Gazprom Neft is committed to continuing its development of digital tools, including electronic signatures and an integrated resource-planning, scheduling and task management platform.

“The tone and quality of the discussion made clear that we are of the same mind on those tasks most directly relevant to us. In these very challenging times we are — successfully and urgently — finding a solution to issues relating to ongoing engagement, and are developing important mechanisms to that end: including our Contractor Engagement Code, our Contract Performance Management System, and “360-degree” performance-review tools. The next step in further strengthening partnerships with the oilfield services sector should be developing a platform through which to develop and implement ideas that will optimise efficiency in our work — another important job here being to develop and integrate digital collaborative “ecosystems.” Vadim Yakovlev Deputy CEO for Upstream, Gazprom Neft

Another conference attendee, Dmitry Schvedov, Deputy Director, Oil and Gas Production and Transportation Department, Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation, also outlined the government’s support programme for oilfield services companies.

“Gazprom Neft is the most proactive oil and gas company in the Ministry of Energy’s support programme for oilfield services companies. Initiatives on the part of oil-industry workers are extremely important in supporting the oilfield services sector under the pandemic and under the constraints of the OPEC+ deal.” Dmitry Schvedov Deputy Director, Oil and Gas Production and Transportation Department, Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation