Deep Knowledge Analytics Pharma Division and BiopharmaTrend Form New Joint Venture: Deep Pharma Intelligence
EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep Knowledge Analytics and BPT Analytics (BioPharmaTrend), two UK-based leaders in Pharma and Healthcare Analytics and market research have joined forces to incorporate a new entity, Deep Pharma Intelligence Ltd, which has been spun out of Deep Knowledge Analytics Pharma Division and incorporated in London, United Kingdom in order to provide actionable toolsets to optimize strategic decision making in the AI in Pharma and Healthcare sectors.
The scope and purpose of the company is to establish itself as the leading and dominating entity focused on deep market and investment intelligence, competitive research, company and technology benchmarking and industry trend prediction in highly innovative growing areas of the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, including artificial intelligence (AI) for drug discovery, biomedical research, digital healthcare tech, and other R&D sectors. Its long-term strategic goal is to establish itself as a dominant player in the area of pharmaceutical investment, M&A, and strategic consulting by offering outstanding analytical capabilities, a cloud-based analytics platform and other technological solutions for strategic insight extraction and optimization, and the systematic production of sophisticated and relevant open-access business intelligence reports, interactive mindmaps, and quantitative company and technology benchmarking.
Under its brand, Deep Pharma Intelligence inherits, via licensing, all intellectual property (IP) related to pharma and healthcare analytics and market intelligence currently aggregated under BioPharmaTrend and the Pharma Division of Deep Knowledge Analytics, including all open-access and proprietary analytics and special case studies, specialized IT-Platforms, interactive mindmaps and software solutions produced by its founding companies over the past 3 years on the topics of AI for drug discovery, biomarker development and advanced R&D. Deep Pharma Intelligence will also inherit all the benefits associated with the major brand recognition and thought leadership that both Deep Knowledge Analytics and BioPharmaTrend has established and cemented on these topics.
All analytics and consultancy projects produced by Deep Pharma Intelligence will be powered by a sophisticated data visualization system, including cloud-based data mining engine, interactive data analytics and visualization dashboards, and 2D/3D mindmaps. The proprietary and open-access analytical reports and interactive cloud dashboards of Deep Pharma Intelligence will focus on a number of key R&D areas, including:
AI for drug discovery and development
Emerging therapeutic modalities
Emerging technologies and trends in precision medicine (nanotechnology, cell therapies, gene therapies, etc)
Vaccines, immunization, preventive medicine
Trends in clinical trials and translational medicine (including AI-driven real-world evidence strategies)
Digital health technologies (AI-augmented diagnostics, IoT, etc)
Other domains related to biomedical deep tech
Promising biotech startups and therapeutic products
M&A landscape profiling to assist pipeline development strategies
Viral and antibiotics therapeutics (including COVID19)
Trends and market assessment in pharmaceutical Neurotech, AgeTech, and Gerontology
The success of the new joint venture is facilitated by the strong and relevant expertise and resources committed by its founding organizations. Deep Knowledge Analytics Pharma Division reports have been covered widely in the media, including Forbes and the Financial Times. More recently, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) acknowledged Deep Knowledge Analytics as a “top think-tank” for its analytical framework for computational biotechs. BPT Analytics (BiopharmaTrend) is a well-established provider of analytical insights, opinions, and interviews with top industry thought-leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in pharma and biotech. The company is a recurring media-partner for some of the leading conferences and symposia in the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare, including those focused on the adoption of artificial intelligence.
Deep Pharma Intelligence is actively seeking to establish a dialogue with potential individual and institutional strategic partners in all major biotech areas globally.
About Deep Pharma Intelligence
Deep Pharma Intelligence is a new joint venture of Deep Knowledge Analytics Pharma Division and BPT Analytics (BiopharmaTrend) producing powerful data mining and visualization systems, interactive analytics dashboards and industry reports offering deep technical insights, business intelligence, competitive analysis, industry benchmarking and strategic guidance in high growth and large opportunity areas of the pharma sector, including AI in drug discovery, emerging therapeutic targets and drug modalities, new therapies and technologies, promising startups, and more.
About Deep Knowledge Analytics
Deep Knowledge Analytics is a DeepTech focused agency producing advanced analytics on DeepTech and frontier-technology industries using sophisticated multi-dimensional frameworks and algorithmic methods that combine hundreds of specially-designed and specifically-weighted metrics and parameters to deliver insightful market intelligence, pragmatic forecasting and tangible industry benchmarking.
About BPT Analytics (BiopharmaTrend)
BiopharmaTrend is a leading provider of analytics, market intelligence, articles, opinions, commentaries, and interviews on the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. They are also currently developing an analytics platform that maps companies, competitors, key people, deals, venture rounds, news, trends, research articles, patents and other important data elements into industry knowledge graphs. The company was created to serve as a research engine for marketers, investors, business developers, innovation scouts, and all types of consultants looking for strategic and tactical insights about the pharma industry and healthcare. The data about all the elements of what exactly constitutes industry knowledge is automatically updated using BiopharmaTrend’s parser engine and numerous API integrations, as well as manually curated following the company’s internal workflow.
About Deep Knowledge Group
Deep Knowledge Group is an international consortium of commercial and non-profit organizations focused on the synergetic convergence of DeepTech and Frontier Technologies (AI, Longevity, MedTech, FinTech, GovTech), applying progressive data-driven Invest-Tech solutions with a long-term strategic focus on AI in Healthcare, Longevity and Precision Health, and aiming to achieve positive impact through the support of progressive technologies for the benefit of humanity via scientific research, investment, entrepreneurship, analytics, and philanthropy.
For press and media inquiries, please contact: info@deep-pharma.tech
Andrii Buvailo
The scope and purpose of the company is to establish itself as the leading and dominating entity focused on deep market and investment intelligence, competitive research, company and technology benchmarking and industry trend prediction in highly innovative growing areas of the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, including artificial intelligence (AI) for drug discovery, biomedical research, digital healthcare tech, and other R&D sectors. Its long-term strategic goal is to establish itself as a dominant player in the area of pharmaceutical investment, M&A, and strategic consulting by offering outstanding analytical capabilities, a cloud-based analytics platform and other technological solutions for strategic insight extraction and optimization, and the systematic production of sophisticated and relevant open-access business intelligence reports, interactive mindmaps, and quantitative company and technology benchmarking.
Under its brand, Deep Pharma Intelligence inherits, via licensing, all intellectual property (IP) related to pharma and healthcare analytics and market intelligence currently aggregated under BioPharmaTrend and the Pharma Division of Deep Knowledge Analytics, including all open-access and proprietary analytics and special case studies, specialized IT-Platforms, interactive mindmaps and software solutions produced by its founding companies over the past 3 years on the topics of AI for drug discovery, biomarker development and advanced R&D. Deep Pharma Intelligence will also inherit all the benefits associated with the major brand recognition and thought leadership that both Deep Knowledge Analytics and BioPharmaTrend has established and cemented on these topics.
All analytics and consultancy projects produced by Deep Pharma Intelligence will be powered by a sophisticated data visualization system, including cloud-based data mining engine, interactive data analytics and visualization dashboards, and 2D/3D mindmaps. The proprietary and open-access analytical reports and interactive cloud dashboards of Deep Pharma Intelligence will focus on a number of key R&D areas, including:
AI for drug discovery and development
Emerging therapeutic modalities
Emerging technologies and trends in precision medicine (nanotechnology, cell therapies, gene therapies, etc)
Vaccines, immunization, preventive medicine
Trends in clinical trials and translational medicine (including AI-driven real-world evidence strategies)
Digital health technologies (AI-augmented diagnostics, IoT, etc)
Other domains related to biomedical deep tech
Promising biotech startups and therapeutic products
M&A landscape profiling to assist pipeline development strategies
Viral and antibiotics therapeutics (including COVID19)
Trends and market assessment in pharmaceutical Neurotech, AgeTech, and Gerontology
The success of the new joint venture is facilitated by the strong and relevant expertise and resources committed by its founding organizations. Deep Knowledge Analytics Pharma Division reports have been covered widely in the media, including Forbes and the Financial Times. More recently, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) acknowledged Deep Knowledge Analytics as a “top think-tank” for its analytical framework for computational biotechs. BPT Analytics (BiopharmaTrend) is a well-established provider of analytical insights, opinions, and interviews with top industry thought-leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in pharma and biotech. The company is a recurring media-partner for some of the leading conferences and symposia in the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare, including those focused on the adoption of artificial intelligence.
Deep Pharma Intelligence is actively seeking to establish a dialogue with potential individual and institutional strategic partners in all major biotech areas globally.
About Deep Pharma Intelligence
Deep Pharma Intelligence is a new joint venture of Deep Knowledge Analytics Pharma Division and BPT Analytics (BiopharmaTrend) producing powerful data mining and visualization systems, interactive analytics dashboards and industry reports offering deep technical insights, business intelligence, competitive analysis, industry benchmarking and strategic guidance in high growth and large opportunity areas of the pharma sector, including AI in drug discovery, emerging therapeutic targets and drug modalities, new therapies and technologies, promising startups, and more.
About Deep Knowledge Analytics
Deep Knowledge Analytics is a DeepTech focused agency producing advanced analytics on DeepTech and frontier-technology industries using sophisticated multi-dimensional frameworks and algorithmic methods that combine hundreds of specially-designed and specifically-weighted metrics and parameters to deliver insightful market intelligence, pragmatic forecasting and tangible industry benchmarking.
About BPT Analytics (BiopharmaTrend)
BiopharmaTrend is a leading provider of analytics, market intelligence, articles, opinions, commentaries, and interviews on the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. They are also currently developing an analytics platform that maps companies, competitors, key people, deals, venture rounds, news, trends, research articles, patents and other important data elements into industry knowledge graphs. The company was created to serve as a research engine for marketers, investors, business developers, innovation scouts, and all types of consultants looking for strategic and tactical insights about the pharma industry and healthcare. The data about all the elements of what exactly constitutes industry knowledge is automatically updated using BiopharmaTrend’s parser engine and numerous API integrations, as well as manually curated following the company’s internal workflow.
About Deep Knowledge Group
Deep Knowledge Group is an international consortium of commercial and non-profit organizations focused on the synergetic convergence of DeepTech and Frontier Technologies (AI, Longevity, MedTech, FinTech, GovTech), applying progressive data-driven Invest-Tech solutions with a long-term strategic focus on AI in Healthcare, Longevity and Precision Health, and aiming to achieve positive impact through the support of progressive technologies for the benefit of humanity via scientific research, investment, entrepreneurship, analytics, and philanthropy.
For press and media inquiries, please contact: info@deep-pharma.tech
Andrii Buvailo
BPT Analytics Ltd
+380 66 047 7587
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn