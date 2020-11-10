KAPID joins LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN as Platinum Sponsor

LED Expo Thailand is pleased to announce that KAPID has signed up as the Platinum Sponsor for the virtual show happening from 18th to 20th November, 2020.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are glad to announce that the Korean Association for Photonics Industry Development will be the Platinum Sponsor for the virtual edition of LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN scheduled for the month of November 2020. KAPID is taking great initiative to support the Korean lighting industry by connecting them with the ASEAN and other buyers across the globe. The organization is remarkably known to strengthen cooperative ties with photonics-related entities along with serving common interests.To expand business for Photonics Convergence Solutions, KAPID is working towards the Smart Park Pilot Project of Laem Chabang, Thailand. It mainly focuses on supporting the Korean photonics convergence companies, with acquiring international certification, participating in international exhibitions, and pilot project installation.On the other hand, LED Expo Thailand is ASEAN’s largest exhibition on LED technology and lighting solutions . The show is known to be the most cost-effective marketing platform if you wish to grab maximum exposure in the entire lighting and LED markets of Thailand. Exhibitors get to generate leads, increase brand awareness, build networks, and stay up to date on the industry trends.Keeping in mind the uncommon situation of the Coronavirus Pandemic, LED Expo Thailand is now all online as a replica of the live show. From being one of ASEAN’s largest LED Technology and Lighting Solutions show to tackling the challenging times, the show has come a long way. Thanks to technology, it is just seamless on the digital platforms. It gives LED suppliers & manufacturers all the exposure needed in terms of communication with the contractors, architects, developers, engineers, commercial and industrial building owners, LED and lighting professionals , as well as traders who have registered & will be attending the virtual event.Along with the E- Market platform, exhibitors get many other benefits to gain more insights into the industry. Our team constantly works to arrange a series of webinars by industry experts. These webinars are free of cost and full of industry knowledge. Exhibitors also get virtual booths along with product showcase, video presentations, and e-brochures that can be downloaded.Thailand’s most comprehensive exhibition on LED technology and lighting solutions is all set to be launched online this month. We are happy to create a virtual edition of LED Expo Thailand. It gives LED suppliers & manufacturers all the exposure needed in terms of communication with the contractors, architects, developers, engineers, commercial and industrial building owners, LED and lighting professionals, as well as traders who have registered & will be attending the virtual event.Mr. Loy Joon How, General Manager of IMPACT Exhibition Management Co. Ltd. stated “We as organisers and KAPID share its core values on LED & Lighting Technology and are glad to announce them as the platinum sponsor for LED Expo Thailand.”Highlighting the synergy effects, Ms. Himani Gulati, Director MEX Exhibitions PVT Ltd added: “Going virtual is the need of the hour. We hope the commitment towards progress remains consistent even when times are challenging.”About the organisers:MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. is an international exhibition company with a strong presence of over four decades in the advertising industry, more than 20 years in publishing & 16 years in exhibitions. The company has produced more than 100 market-leading trade exhibitions for various segments in addition to publishing various magazines & advertising trade directories of repute. Successful exhibitions are conducted all over India, Dubai, Singapore, and Thailand.Established in 1999, IMPACT Exhibition Management Co. Ltd. is one stop solution in Thailand for Impactful events – The Preferred Place…The Preferred Partner….The Preferred Provider. The company’s “Partnership for Success” culture is based on delivering high value to partners and customers through mutual trust, cooperation, strategic partnerships, customized and turn- key solutions.