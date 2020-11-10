Hermes Medical Solutions is the official licensee of ClinFlows' web based decidemedical solution
Integration of Clinflows`decidemedical solution facilitates seamless DICOM data workflows
We are excited to offer our clients Clinflows' professional data transfer tools, with the seamless integration and embedded DICOM data flow to our server environment at Hermes Medical Solutions.”BIELEFELD, GERMANY, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hermes Medical Solutions, the leading company when it comes to imaging software in Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging, signed an agreement to license ClinFlows’ worldwide used decidemedical platform. Through the collaboration, a seamless data flow can be utilized, allowing sites to safely transfer their image data (in DICOM format) via the web based decidemedical platform to the image analysis and processing servers of Hermes Medical Solutions. International research projects and clinical studies will now profit from a safer transfer and efficient workflow solution in combination with the best tools available in Nuclear Medicine when it comes to providing vendor neutral, multimodality software for most innovative diagnostic and discovery of personalized treatment options for patients.
— Tom Francke, CEO of Hermes Medical Solutions
”We are excited to offer our clients the professional data transfer tools from ClinFlows, with the seamless integration and embedded DICOM data flow to our server environment at Hermes Medical Solutions” says Tom Francke, CEO of Hermes Medical Solutions. The Stockholm-based company has been recognized for clinical excellence and innovation for over 40 years, providing independent, vendor-neutral software solutions in Molecular Imaging and Nuclear Medicine. Its state-of-the-art Affinity Viewer offers never before seen clarity for multimodality imaging and high throughput clinical scenarios, as well as an easy-to-use interface. “However, we always seek to make the user experience even better. Thus, we were looking for a solution to enable users to easily exchange DICOM images via our platform - and to do so safely. And that’s when we found: ClinFlows, a Germany-based leading provider of e-solutions to share medical images, that manages to meet our high requirements and standards“, Tom Francke adds.
Respecting data privacy and regulatory compliance
ClinFlows contributes ten years of experience in global project management when it comes to the regulatory-compliant exchange of patient data, especially medical images. Its platform decidemedical is used in 87 countries worldwide in various medical disciplines and utilized by major medical device companies around the globe. “We are very much looking forward to expanding our activities into the Nuclear Medicine market with Hermes Medical Solutions. DICOM images are standardized, so that we can leverage our experience of handling medical image data sets fully web based in a secure and regulatory compliant manner,“ says Uwe Gladbach, CEO and founder of ClinFlows. “We believe that as a European company with European hosting locations, we offer a great benefit, because the European Court of Justice recently invalidated the Privacy Shield, so everybody is uncertain about how the authorities will react if the transfer of personal data from the EU to the US would be carried out.“, he explains.
About ClinFlows
ClinFlows is the leading provider of online solutions to share clinical data and medical images between various stakeholders involved in Clinical Decision Support and Clinical Research. The German company has been connecting medical staff and clinical experts for almost 10 years. Its product portfolio comprises of the web-based applications decidemedical, a customizable, powerful platform that simplifies the process of collaborating on clinical cases, and dicomdrop, which offers the possibility to automatically send deidentified and anonymized medical images (DICOM) instantly from A to B. Users in 87 countries worldwide - among others the leading medical device makers in the cardio-, endo- and neurovascular market - choose ClinFlows web-based applications regularly because of their innovative and safe approach. All type of clinical data as well as large volumes of medical images are handled in compliance with EU data protection laws, HIPAA and 21 CFR Part 11 requirements.
Contact:
ClinFlows UG (haftungsbeschränkt) & Co. KG
Uwe Gladbach
Managing Director
Phone: +49 171 524 83 12
E-Mail: ugladbach (at) clinflows.com
Hermes Medical Solutions AB
Markus Diemling
VP Sales EU, Global Director Product Management
Phone: +46 8 190 325
E-Mail: markus.diemling (at) hermesmedical.com
Press Agency:
VAU Kommunikation
Vanja Unger
E-Mail: info (at) vau-kommunikation.de
Uwe Gladbach
ClinFlows
+49 171 5248312
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn