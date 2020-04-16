ClinFlows’ online tools allow medical experts to continue joint patient screening during Covid-19 crisis

The global coronavirus pandemic is putting an unprecedented strain on healthcare systems worldwide, as experts cannot meet up in person anymore to jointly discuss their cases. Physicians often rely on the advice of experienced clinical specialists from the industry when it comes to new treatment options and sizing of implantable devices. The German company ClinFlows has developed two applications that allow the remote exchange of clinical cases between physicians and clinical experts, thus making it possible to leverage their expertise even during the current coronavirus pandemic.

BIELEFELD / HüLLHORST, GERMANY, April 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global coronavirus pandemic is putting an unprecedented strain on healthcare systems worldwide, as experts cannot meet up in person anymore to jointly discuss their cases. Online tools developed by the German company ClinFlows provide support in this moment of crisis by enabling medical experts to elaborate on patients altogether even from a distance.Given the current mobility restrictions, medical device manufacturers and pharma companies cannot meet with medical doctors to discuss their clinical cases as they used to. This is dramatic, as physicians often rely on the advice of experienced clinical specialists from the industry when it comes to new treatment options and sizing of implantable devices, like heart valves, stents or other high-end biomedical technologies in order to provide their patients with the best treatment possible. This is, because those experts regularly accompany thousands of interventions in operation theatres and catheterisation labs, therefore having gained comprehensive and vital expertise. As medical experts jointly seek to develop treatments for patients, this expertise must remain accessible during Covid-19.ClinFlows enables clinical experts to provide their knowledge to physicians from a distanceThe German company ClinFlows has developed two applications that allow the remote exchange of clinical cases between physicians and clinical experts, thus making it possible to leverage their expertise even during the current coronavirus pandemic. While dicomdrop enables physicians to easily transfer their automatically anonymized, medical images in DICOM format to their contacts or to make them available for peer reviews, the platform decidemedical has been designed to facilitate complex workflows of clinical data and medical images in clinical projects and studies, offering customized solutions for various stakeholders involved, like Core Labs or medical committees. As both applications are web-based, everyone involved can make use of them on any PC at any time by just logging in - without having to install any software beforehand. Furthermore, ClinFlows does not only provide the IT infrastructure for the management of medical images in clinic trials, but also takes care of operational support when it comes to central imaging reviews, e.g. in oncology studies.Use of dicomdrop has increased significantly during times of Covid-19“We are very pleased that we are able to support healthcare practitioners worldwide especially during these difficult times in order to make sure that patients still get the best of medical care“, says Uwe Gladbach, founder and Managing Director of ClinFlows. And medical experts increasingly make use of the solutions offered by ClinFlows: “While our products have already been used in 87 countries worldwide before Covid-19, we can definitely see a more frequent use of our applications now“, he adds. In the past few months alone, medical experts and physicians have increased the use of dicomdrop by 40 per cent “We are aware that our competences are more relevant than ever, and we are determined to continue to support medical staff at the frontline of the global fight against this pandemic to benefit the patients“, Gladbach emphasizes.About ClinFlowsClinFlows is the leading provider of online solutions to share clinical data and medical images between various stakeholders involved in Clinical Decision Support and Clinical Research. The German company has been connecting medical staff and clinical experts for almost 10 years. Its product portfolio comprises the web-based applications decidemedical, a customizable, powerful platform that simplifies the process of collaborating on clinical cases, and dicomdrop, which offers the possibility to send automatically deidentified and anonymized medical images (DICOM) instantly from A to B. Users in 87 countries worldwide - among others the leading medical device makers in the cardio-, endo- and neurovascular market - choose ClinFlows web-based applications regularly because of their innovative and safe approach. All type of clinical data as well as large volumes of medical images are handled in compliance with EU data protection laws, HIPAA and 21 CFR Part 11 requirements.Contact:ClinFlows UG (haftungsbeschränkt) & Co. KGUwe GladbachManaging DirectorPhone: +49 521 94 98 57 22E-Mail: ugladbach@clinflows.comPress Agency:VAU KommunikationVanja UngerPhone: +49 521 89 88 09 06E-Mail: info@vau-kommunikation.de



