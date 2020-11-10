Online Conference by Tenderd: Green Construction - Building a Sustainable Future

Top influential leaders and policy makers will be speaking at the Green Construction Online Conference organized by Tenderd

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tenderd, a Y-Combinator backed technology startup based in the UAE, will be holding a complimentary Online Conference with the topic Green Construction - Building a Sustainable Future on the 18th of November at 17.30 GST.

Top influential leaders and policy makers will share initiatives and actions all construction stakeholders can take in order to build a healthier and more sustainable future. People interested in learning how to implement sustainable construction can register for free at tenderd.co/greenconstruction. Participants in the online conference will also stand a chance to win an iPhone 11 Pro.

It is without a doubt, that we are now in a climate emergency and the Construction industry has a vital role to play. Building and Construction are responsible for 39% of all carbon emissions in the world. Operational emissions which refer to the energy used to heat, cool, and light buildings, account for 28%. The remaining 11% comes from embodied carbon emissions (or ‘upfront’ carbon) associated with materials and construction processes throughout the whole building life cycle. As new construction is expected to double the world's building stock by 2060, and each piece of heavy equipment generates carbon emissions equivalent to at least 25 cars; addressing carbon emissions generated from the industry is crucial in fighting the climate crisis.

Tenderd, being a huge believer in Green Construction, had the pleasure of inviting like-minded, influential leaders and policy makers in the country to share their experience at the conference. It is indeed a rare opportunity to be able to pick the minds of the best and brightest for an industry which is quickly transforming the region into a bustling metropolis, and high-tech hub.

About our speakers and topics they would be sharing:

H.E. Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, on the UAE government’s initiatives on adopting Green Construction and industry regulations.

Mr. Abdulla Balalaa, Acting Executive Director at Masdar, on the Masdar City project, one of the world's most sustainable urban developments powered by renewable energy.

Arjun Mohan, CEO at Tenderd, on the role of technology in disrupting the traditional construction industry and introducing new, environment-friendly solutions.

All attendees will be able to post their questions for the speakers to answer live during the conference.

About Tenderd: Tenderd is a technology startup based in Dubai. Its heavy equipment rental marketplace, helps contractors and developers to rent and manage construction equipment in a systematic and efficient way. From real-time productivity monitoring to predictive maintenance alerts, Tenderd offers a comprehensive software platform to rent and manage equipment more effectively. To learn more, visit https://www.tenderd.com

