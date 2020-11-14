Alameda County Small Business For Sale Transactions Down 30.6% Last Month: BizBen.com Index

Alameda County Small Businesses Sold Stats On BizBen.com Index BizBen.com - Buy Or Sell California Small To Mid-Sized Businesses BizBen.com Index Logo

Total sales of Alameda County small businesses sold were down 30.6% from last month and down 64.3% from the same time last year in Alameda County, California.

Usually October sales of California small businesses outpace September but this year with the election uncertainty and the uptick in COVID-19 cases nationwide has given both sellers and buyers pause.” — Peter Siegel, MBA