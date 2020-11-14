Alameda County Small Business For Sale Transactions Down 30.6% Last Month: BizBen.com Index
Total sales of Alameda County small businesses sold were down 30.6% from last month and down 64.3% from the same time last year in Alameda County, California.
Usually October sales of California small businesses outpace September but this year with the election uncertainty and the uptick in COVID-19 cases nationwide has given both sellers and buyers pause."DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total sales of Alameda County small businesses sold were down 30.6% from last month and down 64.3% from the same time last year in Alameda County.
Total October 2020 Alameda County Small Businesses Sold: 25
October 2020 Alameda County Small Businesses Sold By City:
Alameda 1, Berkeley 3, Concord 1, Fremont 1, Hayward 9, Livermore 1, Newark 3, Oakland 3, San Leandro 3
Percentage Decrease From Last Month: Down 30.6%
Percentage Decrease From This Time Last Year: Down 64.3%
Peter Siegel MBA, BizBen.com Founder & ProSell/ProBuy Program's Lead Advisor:
"Usually October sales of California small businesses outpace September but this year with the election uncertainty and the uptick in COVID-19 cases nationwide has given both owner/sellers and business buyers pause. Even though buyer demand is improving, small business sales are still staying neutral over the last several months. Hopefully with the elections soon over with and other economic data settling, both sellers and buyers will start to transact again throughout November."
Total Monthly Business For Sale Stats For Alameda County - Last 6 Months:
September 2020: 36
August 2020: 61
July 2020: 49
June 2020: 6
May 2020: 15
April 2020: 34
Last Year's 2019 Total Small Businesses Sold For Alameda County: 792
Total October 2020 Small Businesses Sold For All Of California: 727
Some Key Economic & Geographic Information That Affected Sales Of Alameda County & California Small Businesses For October 2020:
- Statewide Fires/Smoke
- Small Business Closures
- Election Uncertainty
- Higher COVID-19 Spread
- Investment Uncertainty
- Cautious Buyers
- Stock Market Swings
- SBA 7a Loan Bounce Back
To view all small business sold stats for all Counties and Cities in California go to:
California Small Businesses Sold Transaction Stats - BizBen.com Index
To view all small business sold stats for all Alameda County, California go to:
Alameda County Businesses Sold Stats
To view all current Alameda County small businesses for sale & businesses wanted to buy requests go to:
Alameda County Small Businesses For Sale / Wanted To Buy Postings
Bill Ziprick, Attorney At Law, ProAdvisor On BizBen.com:
"This last month we have seen considerable activity in the deal area, particularly in the construction and health care arenas. An interesting twist is that potential Buyers have been looking at freeing up significant equity for down payments from their homes (via sales or refinancing), particularly with the home sale market being strong because of the continuing low interest rates. Another important factor in deals has been the handling of PPP Loans, which so many potential Sellers have outstanding. The recent SBA Procedural Notice concerning Changes of Ownership in the PPP loan context provides more guidance, but with challenges, as well. While these requirements are from the SBA, a Seller must still bear in mind that their particular lender may have other criteria for consenting to a potential transaction, above and beyond what the SBA may require. We anticipate this continuing to be a major issue for potential transactions for some months into the future."
Most Popular Search Requests Of Small Business Types Wanted By Business Buyers For This Period:
1. Car Washes
2. Laundromats
3. Gas Stations
4. Manufacturers
5. Liquor Stores
6. Convenience Stores
7. Relocatable Businesses
8. Postal / Shipping Stores
9. Auto Repair Shops
10. Businesses With Real Estate
11. FBSO's - For Sale By Owner
12. Fast Food Franchises
13. eCommerce Companies
14. Cleaning Services
15. Labs, Test Services
16. Absentee Run Businesses
17. Boba Shops
18. Pizza Restaurants
19. Tire Stores
20. Fast Food Restaurants
About The BizBen.com Index:
The BizBen.com Index has been collecting stats and information regarding California small and mid-sized businesses sold for over 15 years. The BizBen.com Index is part of BizBen.com (established over 25 years) - which currently lists over 8,000 active California small and mid-sized businesses for sale, businesses wanted to buy, blog, discussions, podcast, and resources for buying and selling California businesses. Peter Siegel, MBA is the Founder and Director of BizBen.com and consults daily with business buyers, owner/sellers, business brokers, agents, small business advisors on the topic of buying and selling businesses throughout California. Peter Siegel, MBA can be contacted directly at 925-785-3118.
