Veelo Technologies Teams with Lockheed Martin and the Navy to Reduce F-35 Program Costs

Veelo Helps Reduce Costs on F-35

Utilizing proprietary heating technologies, Veelo is helping reduce costs and increase production of composite parts used on the 5th generation combat aircraft.

Veelo is proud of the opportunity to develop new capabilities for the F-35, the US government’s single largest weapons program.” — Mr. Joe Sprengard, Jr.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veelo Technologies has been selected by the Navy’s Composites Manufacturing Technology Center (CMTC) and Lockheed Martin Aeronautics to reduce costs on the F-35 Lightning II aircraft program. Utilizing proprietary heating technologies, Veelo Technologies is helping reduce costs and increase the production of composite parts that will be used on the fifth-generation combat aircraft. Veelo will provide VeeloHEAT Cauls and VeeloHEAT composite repair blankets based on the company’s novel heating technology.

VeeloHEAT Cauls allow for in-situ hot debulk of composites, and VeeloHEAT composite repair blankets enable repair of complex curvature parts. The project is being executed through the Office of Naval Research, which manages the Navy Manufacturing Technology Program (ManTech) program. Advanced Technology International (ATI) is under contract to operate CMTC for Navy ManTech.

The technology and expertise Veelo Technologies are providing will eliminate the need to move the tooling used to produce F-35 composite parts to an autoclave for debulking. Building on existing bagging procedures, the addition of VeeloHEAT Caul keeps the tooling out of the oven by affording heated debulk at the tool during layup. Eliminating this step substantially improves throughput and reduces the time needed for debulking.

VeeloHEAT Caul and VeeloHEAT composite repair blankets provide uniform heating, even on the complex geometries found in the F-35 program. It also cools quickly and is highly uniform across large surface areas. Veelo’s heating technologies are durable, damage tolerant, and drapable to allow for net-shaped solutions.

VeeloHEAT Caul is engineered with materials such as Viton® that meet cleanroom requirements. Additionally, VeeloHEAT Cauls and composite repair blankets can be controlled with existing hot bonders or VeeloHEAT Controllers.

Mr. Joe Sprengard, Jr., President & CEO at Veelo Technologies, commented, “Veelo is proud of the opportunity to develop new capabilities for the F-35, the US government’s single largest weapons program. Partnering with Lockheed Martin and the Navy is an example of our company’s vision coming to life: to be a trusted partner and problem solver to the world’s leading aerospace and defense companies and government institutions.”

For more information on Veelo Technologies’ advanced materials and manufacturing solutions, visit them on the web at www.veelotech.com.