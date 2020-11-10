Rare 55 Acre Parcel With Development Potential near Fredericksburg VA - set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing
Located between Northern Virginia and Richmond and Zoned R-1, the property offers new owners a rare opportunity for potential residential development or a country home restoration project”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of 55± acres of desirable land with development potential fronting Smith Station Road with a 3 bedroom manor home and outbuildings in Spotsylvania County, VA – on December 4th at 11 am according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“Located between Northern Virginia and Richmond and Zoned R-1, the property offers new owners a rare opportunity for potential residential development or a country home restoration project,” said Nicholls. “Opportunity awaits the new owner and this property will be sold at the price you bid.”
“The property includes 55.16± acres, zoned R-1, with 1,000±’ of frontage on Smith Station Road in the heart of Spotsylvania County VA with a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom two story 1,560± sq. ft. home,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
The property is conveniently located near retail, schools, restaurants, commuter, I-95 and more and offers new owners a great opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet their current or future needs noted Wilson.
The homes features include a kitchen, living room, dining room, covered front and screened back porches. Some of the properties other noteworthy attributes include a detached 28’x32’ cinder block garage/shop, multiple storage sheds and a stand of hardwood timber.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson at 540/748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com