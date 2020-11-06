2020-11-06 16:41:13.973 $50,000 Scratchers Ticket Sold at O'Fallon C-Store

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Johnnie Nunley of St. Louis scratched his way to a $50,000 prize on a Missouri Lottery “50X Lucky” Scratchers ticket purchased at On The Run, 4501 Highway K, in O’Fallon. Nunley claimed his prize at the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office on Oct. 30.

In FY20, players in St. Charles County – where the winning ticket was sold - won more than $49.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $5 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $11.6 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county. 

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

