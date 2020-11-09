NEWS

Notice of Intent filed with State Register

Indian Creek Campsite Fees - LAC 7:XXXIX.539

November 9, 2020

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry filed a Notice of Intent with the State Register giving public notice that the Department intends to amend rules LAC 7:XXXIX.539. The proposed amendment will allow for possible rate increases for various types of campsites at the Indian Creek Recreation Area by setting a range within which rates may be set. The ceiling on all ranges for affected campsites is no more than two dollars ($2) more per night than the existing nightly rates. This includes an increase in the 30-day off-season rental rates, the maximum of the proposed range would be equivalent to a $2 per night increase. The proposed rule changes will also establish a similar range for newly-added full hook-up campsite rental rates at up to $30 per night during the winter season and up to $35 per night during the summer season. The amendment further deletes obsolete campsite fees, including rental rates for pull-thru non-waterfront double campsites and a nightly rate for sewerage connection hookups.

Interested persons may submit written comments, data, opinions, and arguments regarding the proposed Rule. Written submissions must be directed to Melissa Hidalgo, Department of Agriculture and Forestry, 5825 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 70806 and must be received no later than 4:00p.m. on December 10, 2020.

Notice of Intent Fiscal & Economic Impact Statement Legislative Oversight Report Fee Increase Insertion Order Strike Through