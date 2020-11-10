Core Compliance Adopts BasisCode Compliance Software Platform
Carlos Guillen, President & CEO, BasisCode Compliance
The partnership will help client firms increase compliance efficiency and enable BasisCode to identify and meet future financial industry needs.
By implementing BasisCode Compliance, we are continuing to expand our service offerings to help our client firms increase efficiency while enhancing the overall client consultant experience.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Core Compliance & Legal Services, Inc.℠ (https://www.corecls.com) has adopted the BasisCode Compliance™ (www.basiscode.com) software platform to improve and streamline compliance management and program implementations of its consultancy clients.
— Michelle Jacko
Core Compliance CEO Michelle Jacko shares: “By implementing BasisCode Compliance as part of our services, we are continuing to expand our service offerings to help our client firms increase efficiency while enhancing the overall client consultant experience.”
Core Compliance is a regulatory compliance consultation firm which services registered investment advisers, broker-dealers, hedge & private equity funds, investment companies and financial professionals.
“The addition of Core Compliance’s use of BasisCode Compliance will help us to further identify the current and future needs of financial industry clients,” said Carlos Guillen, President & CEO, BasisCode Compliance. “With Core’s longstanding reputation of excellence in the industry, we are delighted to be able to contribute to their service delivery.”
BasisCode Compliance’s cloud-based software suite is used by over 400 organizations globally, and has a 99% retention rate among its clients, which includes leading compliance consulting firms. The comprehensive platform helps improve compliance management for financial firms and compliance consultants by simplifying processes ranging from compliance testing and risk assessment to trading surveillance, insider trading and staff certifications.
About Core Compliance & Legal Services, Inc. specializes in providing compliance and risk management consultation services to securities broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, private funds, and financial professionals. With focus on the latest regulatory developments, Core Compliance provides practical solutions to the toughest issues facing the financial and securities industry today. (https://www.corecls.com)
About Basis Code Compliance: Founded in 2011, BasisCode Compliance LLC is the first compliance software company to reverse engineer a complete governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solution, including Code of Ethics administration. The scalable, fully integrated and always audit-ready software platform manages the risk lifecycle from identification to resolution, enhancing compliance controls and decision-making to safeguard each firm and its clients. Over 400 organizations globally rely on BasisCode.
To learn more, visit https://www.basiscode.com
Sonya Reeve
BasisCode Compliance
+1 678-819-1991
sonya.reeve@basiscode.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn