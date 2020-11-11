Rio Vista Universal Films Releases Rekindling Christmas A Family Film For the Holiday Season
Rio Vista Universal Films releases a Hallmark style film, Rekindling Christmas for the holiday season. The film promises to be a holiday classic!
The holidays are about family and coming together. This is a family film made specifically for families by a family for the holidays.”HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rio Vista Universal Films releases a Hallmark style film, Rekindling Christmas for the holiday season. The film which promises to be a holiday classic based on the novel with the same name, was shot in Historic Downtown Bryan, Texas. What makes this story incredible is 3 of the star call Bryan, Texas home, Ashley Atwood (Poison Rose with John Travolta and Morgan Freeman) as Annika and staring along side Jesse Winchester played by Michael Patrick Lane (CW’s Dynasty) and Raini Rodriquez (Disney star from Austin & Ally and Paul Blart Mall Cop films) as Carrie. Rounding out the cast are veteran actors Thomas Hobson (Nickelodeon’s Fresh Beat Band), Stella Grubb (Netflix’s Christmas on the Square), Sal Velez Jr. (The Way Back with Ben Afflack, Netflix’s Black Summer) and child star Christian Ganiere most recently seen on his reoccurring role on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy as Gus Carter.
— Executive Producer and Director James Ganiere
James Ganiere directed and produced the film from a screenplay by USA Today bestselling author and award winning screenwriter Rebekah R. Ganiere based on her romance novel by the same name. The movie which promises the viewer to experience a variety of emotions, betrayal, forgiveness, joy and love centers on single mom Annika Marshall who, having her high school sweetheart and the love of her life walk out on her for a career in the NFL. Annika marries then gets divorced and now her and her son are trying to cope with the holidays. Only to have everything become more complicated when her first love, Jesse Winchester returns to his hometown as a football super star. After seeing Annika, Jesse soon realizes that Annika was the love of his life, but quickly comes to the reality that winning her and her son will take a miracle.
“The holidays are about family and coming together. This is a family film made specifically for families by a family for the holidays.”
According the Executive Producer and Director James Ganiere “on a scouting trip to Bryan, Texas it was abundantly evident that other than the fact that there is no snow and this is a Christmas movie, it was the perfect location for our film. Rather than it being a film we were shooting in Bryan, if felt more like a partnership with the entire community.”
James Ganiere is an executive producer in the Producers Guild of America, a Television Executive at the TV Academy and a judge for the Emmys. He heads several entities, Rio Vista Universal, a film and television development, production and distribution company based in Hollywood, CA. since 2014.
Thomas Hobson gives an inside look, “The cast and crew were exceptional! It was a joy filled and happy set. The director, James and the writer, Rebekah are dear friends of mine. I’ve had the good fortune of working with their son, and the lead of this film, Christian, several times and it’s always a fun reunion. I can’t wait to do it again. Plus the city of Bryan was so welcoming to us. I made a lot of new friends.”
Rekindling Christmas is scheduled to be release December 1, 2020 in time for the holiday season, however due to the COVID 19 and the limited access to theaters, the release will be limited to pay per view, VOD and DVD sales. https://vimeo.com/ondemand/rekindlingchristmas
For information about Rio Vista Universal Films and the upcoming release Rekindling Christmas go to:
www.riovistauniversal.com Movie Trailer https://vimeo.com/409560509 password: RChristmas
Terry Warren
Global Communications Now
+1 949-743-4065
email us here