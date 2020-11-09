PennDOT, Community Partners Mark Opening of Shenango Valley Roundabout in Hermitage, Mercer County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Hermitage today marked the opening of the single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Route 62, East State Street (Route 3008), and the Shenango Valley Mall entrance in Mercer County.

The $3.8 million project will improve safety and traffic flow at the intersection, which carries more than 15,400 vehicles daily. The roundabout also enhances the streetscape in support of the economic development plans to create a town center at the mall property.

“While transportation projects are always focused on providing a safe and efficient system for all users, projects like the Shenango Valley Roundabout also play a role in supporting and connecting our communities and businesses,” said Brian McNulty, P.E., District Executive for PennDOT’s northwest region “This is done by involving our planning partners and area residents throughout the PennDOT Connects process.”

The intersection improvement is one of several projects created from the Business 62 Corridor Study coordinated by the Mercer County Regional Planning Commission.

“With improved infrastructure also comes increased opportunities for business growth. We definitely can appreciate the value that the roundabout can add to the City of Hermitage and to the Shenango Valley,” said Sherris Moreira, Executive Director of the Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Through the PennDOT Connects process, PennDOT and the county worked with the City of Hermitage and area residents to design an improvement that fit the community’s needs and supported area businesses. This was done through a series of public and stakeholder meetings.

The outcome was a single-lane roundabout designed with space for possible expansion to two lanes in support of future possible traffic and economic growth.

Construction at the intersection started in late March and was completed in several phases. The project also included updated drainage, new highway lighting, as well as pedestrian safety enhancements like crosswalks, ADA-compliant curb ramps and sidewalks.

“The city appreciates the efforts of Project Manager Reggie Jannetti and all who contributed to the project, especially the local contractor Kirila Contractors and others which were able to timely complete the construction despite the challenges presented by the COVID virus,” said William J. Moder, Hermitage Board of Commissioners President.

Work on the roundabout started in late March and it opened to all traffic on November 4, 2020.

Kirila Contractors Inc. of Brookfield, Ohio, was the contractor for the project and WRA of Pittsburgh, PA was the design consultant.

Additional information on the project can be found online in at www.penndot.gov/ShenangoRoundabout.

“We thank businesses around the intersection for their patience and cooperation during the construction process,” said Reggie Jannetti, P.E., PennDOT Project Manager. “The safety and efficiency increases offered by roundabouts are something that will benefit the community for years to come.”

PennDOT data collected on 22 roundabouts on state routes showed there were 100 percent fewer fatal accidents, 77 percent drop in suspected serious, and a 21 reduction in crashes. The analysis included the first single-lane roundabout built in PennDOT’s northwest region in Waterford, Erie County in 2014.

A similar roundabout was constructed at the intersection of South Dock Street and Connelly Boulevard in the Sharon in 2018, making it the first of its kind improvement in Mercer County.

PennDOT has also constructed two single-lane roundabouts Saegertown, Crawford County, a hybrid multi-lane roundabout in Vernon Township, Crawford County, and a single-lane roundabout at the border of Fairview and Millcreek Township in Erie County. Six more are in various stages of the design process for Erie and Warren counties.

Drivers are reminded to follow the traffic guidelines for roundabouts.

• When approaching the intersection, slow down and be prepared to yield to pedestrians in the crosswalks as well as vehicles already circulating in the roundabout. Enter the roundabout only when there is a safe gap in the traffic.

• Traffic within the roundabout must move in a counterclockwise direction. When approaching the desired exit point, drivers should use their right turn signal and watch for pedestrians in crosswalks.

• Pedestrians are urged to use the marked crosswalks and never attempt to cross through the center of the roundabout.

• Drivers should never stop within the roundabout. If an emergency vehicle enters the roundabout, drivers should exit the intersection as intended and then pull over to the side of the roadway.

• Roundabouts are designed with a mountable curve in the center, called a truck apron. It can be used by tractor-trailers and other large vehicles to navigate the intersection.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

