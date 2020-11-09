Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-81 Exit 184 (Moosic St.) Scranton, Lackawanna County Now Open

11/09/2020

Dunmore – I-81 exit 184 (Moosic St.), Scranton, Lackawanna County is now open.  The ramp reopened on Friday, November 6. Traffic will only be allowed to make a right turn on to Moosic St till further notice. The project will be completed by April 2021.  Minor work remains and no additional closings of ramp will be needed.   Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which may include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.   Motorists should use caution and seek an alternate route when traveling in the area.   Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.   MEDIA CONTACT: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502   Source: PennDOT District 4

