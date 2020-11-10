Never Publicly Listed, Multi-Generational Mill Creek Ravine Estate in Edmonton to Auction via Concierge Auctions

Mill Creek Ravine House, 9213 97 Street NW Quality finishes around every turn Marble, ensuite spa-inspired bath Environmentally responsible escape built to last Premier location minutes from Downtown Edmonton

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Set in the heart of the River Valley in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, exclusive 9213 97 Street NW is a modern, environmentally responsible escape built to last as a future heritage home. The multi-generational estate will auction online next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Shane Gwilliam of Sable Realty. Never before publicly listed for sale, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding will be held December 11–16th via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

“An exclusive offering doesn't begin to describe the opportunity we have with Concierge Auctions,” stated Gwilliam. “This one-of-a-kind property was built with durability and sustainability in mind and is truly a multi-generational home for the ages. I am excited to be involved in this process every step of the way and look forward to our combined efforts to bring the right buyer.”

Nestled on a private, tree-filled hillside that offers spanning ravine and park views, the Mill Creek Ravine House is a modern, concrete-built retreat spanning four-levels and 5,500-square-foot, boasting the largest square footage in Mill Creek. Beamed ceilings, marble details, and quality finishes can be found around every turn. A state-of-the-art, eat-in kitchen and open plan living room provide plenty of space to entertain guests. Meander the home with ease using the four-floor tube elevator, from the private master floor on the uppermost level to the rooftop patio where views of the Edmonton skyline and stunning natural landscape are abound. Outside, explore the stunning River Valley trail system for hiking and biking adventures.

Additional features include floor-to-ceiling windows with ample natural light; gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line Wolf appliances and custom walnut cabinetry; a private master level with massive walk-in closets and coffee station; a marble, ensuite spa-inspired bath with copper soaker tub and solid marble waterfall shower; finished, walk-out basement; private office with a bookshelf door; and energy-efficient amenities and construction, including smart lighting, a linear bio flame fireplace, EV vehicle charging station and fire suppression system—all just minutes to Downtown Edmonton and only miles to the University of Alberta.

“It has been a dream to build a future heritage home and we enjoyed every part of the process,” stated the seller. “That being said, this home has been a blessing, but our life is a journey and not a destination. As with everything, our journey is still a work in progress, but we are looking forward to naming a new owner who will see our visions come to fruition and carry on the legacy.”

Located in the heart of Alberta, Canada, Edmonton is filled to the brim with nature, culture, history and more. Just steps away from the property, the River Valley trail system offers an unmatched outdoor experience with pristine hiking and biking trails that span miles along the banks of the North Saskatchewan River. Travel a few minutes to Downtown Edmonton and explore Churchill Square in the heart of the Arts District. Home to the Francis Winspear Centre for Music, the Citadel Theatre and Art Gallery of Alberta, there is no shortage of performances, concerts or art to be found. With the University of Alberta just minutes away from the property, ongoing campus activities can be enjoyed by the whole family. Multiple national parks are also just a day-trip in distance, ensuring luxury living is never out of reach.

9213 97 Street NW is available for showings daily 1-4PM and by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 41 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com.