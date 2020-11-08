New Mexico COVID-19 update: 1,214 new cases, totaling 54,881 – fourteen additional deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Sunday announced 1,214 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

276 new cases in Bernalillo County

88 new cases in Chaves County

14 new cases in Cibola County

7 new cases in Colfax County

88 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

146 new cases in Doña Ana County

79 new cases in Eddy County

6 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

68 new cases in Lea County

17 new cases in Lincoln County

4 new cases in Los Alamos County

14 new cases in Luna County

20 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

8 new cases in Otero County

5 new cases in Quay County

11 new cases in Rio Arriba County

22 new cases in Roosevelt County

36 new cases in Sandoval County

16 new cases in San Juan County

12 new cases in San Miguel County

128 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Sierra County

12 new cases in Socorro County

8 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

38 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

78 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

The Department of Health on Sunday reported fourteen additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of The Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces.

A female in her 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was a patient at The Suites at Rio Vista facility in Rio Rancho.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Aztec Healthcare facility in Aztec.

A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County.

A female in her 60s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.

A male in his 80s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,118.

Previously reported numbers included three cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Bernalillo County, one in Doña Ana County, and one reported among NMCD inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center) and have now been corrected. One case that was previously reported among NMCD inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility has been determined to be in Lea County and has been corrected. One case that was previously reported among NMCD inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County has been determined to be an out-of-state resident and has been corrected. One case that was previously reported in Cibola County has been determined to be among NMCD inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County and has been corrected. Eight cases that were previously reported in Santa Fe County have been determined to be among NMCD inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County and have been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 54,881 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 13,768 Catron County: 10 Chaves County: 2,558 Cibola County: 788 Colfax County: 63 Curry County: 1,974 De Baca County: 5 Doña Ana County: 8,234 Eddy County: 1,853 Grant County: 238 Guadalupe County: 54 Harding County: 1 Hidalgo County: 131 Lea County: 2,563 Lincoln County: 444 Los Alamos County: 67 Luna County: 1,377 McKinley County: 5,008 Mora County: 18 Otero County: 701 Quay County: 129 Rio Arriba County: 641 Roosevelt County: 618 Sandoval County: 2,446 San Juan County: 4,112 San Miguel County: 238 Santa Fe County: 2,428 Sierra County: 160 Socorro County: 324 Taos County: 340 Torrance County: 134 Union County: 47 Valencia County: 1,312

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 348 Otero County Prison Facility: 403 Otero County Processing Center: 191 Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 160 Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 3 Lea County Correctional Facility: 112 Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 10 Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 11 Otero County Prison Facility: 472 Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 69 Roswell Correctional Center: 213 Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 56 Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5

As of today, there are 437 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

OVERALL STATE HOSPITAL CAPACITY: As of today, 79 percent of general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 74 percent of ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses.

As of today, there are 23,205 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque Aztec Healthcare in Aztec Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque BeeHive Homes Deming BeeHive Homes Farmington Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces Brookdale Santa Fe Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho Casa Real in Santa Fe Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs El Castillo in Santa Fe Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad Good Life Senior Living in Lovington Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo Good Samaritan Society Grants Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales Ladera Center in Albuquerque Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque The Legacy at Santa Fe Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque Life Care Center in Farmington Lovington Healthcare in Lovington Kingston Residence of Santa Fe Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque Princeton Place in Albuquerque Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque Retirement Ranches in Clovis Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque Rio Rancho Center Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque Sandia View West in Rio Rancho Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences Silver City Care Center in Silver City Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell Taos Living Center Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque Village Retirement Community in Roswell Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.