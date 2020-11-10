MOCINGBIRD Platform Expands Access to NY Clinicians

MOCINGBIRD is available in Google Play and Apple App Stores. Dr. George Fernaine (left) and Dr. Ian Madom (right) founded MOCINGBIRD to help busy clinicians easily manage their credentials.

Founded by doctors, the cloud-based credential management platform is a game-changer for busy healthcare providers

Not only are we doctors, but we’re also parents and entrepreneurs. We knew there had to be a better way to keep certifications up-to-date.” — Dr. George Fernaine, NY Cardiologist & MOCINGBIRD Co-Founder

NORTH KINGSTOWN, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- MOCINGBIRD - a groundbreaking medical credential management platform co-founded by a renowned New York cardiologist - is excited to announce it is now available to providers in the Empire State.It’s no secret that becoming a healthcare provider takes years of schooling and training. However, even after becoming a licensed medical professional, the education and certification process never ends. MOCINGBIRD is a cloud-based SaaS platform that allows healthcare professionals, doctors, and administrators to streamline, track and store their continuing education credits from all providers while ensuring clinicians stay up-to-date and compliant on all their maintenance of certification (MOC) requirements.“Not only are we doctors, but we’re also parents and entrepreneurs. We knew there had to be a better way to keep certifications up-to-date while also maintaining a balance between our professional and personal lives,” said Dr. George Fernaine, chief of cardiology at NYU Brooklyn. “I am happy to announce the launch of MOCINGBIRD in New York. It is a tool that will give back time to the healthcare professionals by managing your licensing, board, and CME requirements as well as curating the education you want. Give it a try, you won’t be disappointed and welcome to the flock.”Fernaine, along with Dr. Ian Madom, an orthopedic spine surgeon, came up with the idea for MOCINGBIRD while working toward their EMBAs at Yale School of Management.“Burnout is a very real problem in the medical field. We realized that we can change healthcare more effectively through entrepreneurship rather than working within the system,” Madom said. “MOCINGBIRD is a game-changer for busy physicians looking to simplify this necessary, but often convoluted process, allowing them to focus on what matters most - their patients.”To demonstrate the power of the platform, MOCINGBIRD is offering a free trial to healthcare providers who sign up.###About MOCINGBIRDFounded by busy doctors, MOCINGBIRD is a cloud-based platform that positively impacts the healthcare ecosystem by modernizing continuing education and simplifying ongoing credentialing. For individual professionals, we develop frictionless solutions to understand, track, document, and submit the education requirements for the maintenance of their professional licenses. For medical institutions, we provide meaningful tools to manage a growing medical professional workforce by enabling more efficient uses of resources and more targeted educational opportunities through data-driven professional education oversight and analytics.

Dr. George Fernaine shares his own experience in using MOCINGBIRD to help him manage all his licensure and credentialing requirements.