Spotted Lanternfly are Laying Eggs in Alarming Numbers, and Now is the Time to Destroy Them

Spotted Lanternfly typically lay their egg masses on the undersides of tree branches.

Now that the cooler fall weather is here, the adult Spotted Lanternfly are laying thousands of eggs which will hatch next spring. Homeowners need to know what to look for because now is the time to destroy as many egg masses as possible. The experts at Giroud Tree and Lawn show homeowners how to find and destroy Spotted Lanternfly Egg Masses in an instructional video.Removing and destroying egg masses will greatly reduce the spread of Spotted Lanternfly. The Spotted Lanternfly causes problems for trees, farmers, and homeowners! The insects also drip a sticky honeydew secretion that can land on hardscapes and cars below. Another concern is that the honeydew attracts stinging wasps.A statewide effort is underway to combat the spread of this insect. Destroying egg masses is the first step. One female Spotted Lanternfly can lay up to 100 eggs! The PA Department of Agriculture is asking for the public's help by destroying egg masses now through next May.In an instructional YouTube video , Giroud Tree and Lawn explains what to look for and how to remove and destroy Spotted Lanternfly Egg Masses. There are 3 important steps homeowners should take if they see Spotted Lanternfly egg masses:1. Scrape the egg masses from any surfaces using a credit card.2. Destroy the eggs by dumping the egg masses and any debris into a bottle or bag with rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer.3. Report any findings online at http://www.extension.psu.edu/have-you-seen-a-spotted-lanternfly or call the Spotted Lanternfly hotline at 1-888-422-3359.Where to Find Spotted Lanternfly Egg MassesThe first place to look for egg masses is on the undersides of branches of trees where Spotted Lanternfly are feeding. However, these tricky insects will actually lay eggs on virtually any smooth surface, typically on the undersides where the egg masses are better protected from predators. Egg masses can be found on benches, stones, firewood, cars, playsets, railings, outdoor grills, and patio furniture.When in Doubt, Call a Certified ArboristIf homeowners have any questions about suspicious masses or any other evidence of Spotted Lanternfly on the property, they should call an ISA Certified Arborist to evaluate the property and look for signs of the insect.

How to Find and Destroy Spotted Lanternfly Egg Masses