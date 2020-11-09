U.S. Hwy 75 Pipestone bridge project is complete (Nov. 9, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. – The U.S. Highway 75 bridge replacement project in Pipestone is complete, the detour has been removed, and the bridge is open to all traffic. The bridge crosses over Pipestone County Judicial Ditch #1 (also referred to as Pipestone Creek) just north of Highway 23.

Benefits of the project include a wider, modern bridge with a smoother road surface and no oversize or overweight restrictions. The project cost $1.5 million and the contractor was Prahm Construction, based out of Slayton, Minn.

For more information about the project, please visit mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy75pipestonebridge.

###