Wolf Administration Announces Federal Funding to Resume Environmental Studies for Expansion of U.S. 219 in Somerset County, $6 Million Has Been Secured for U.S. 219 Expansion

​Today, the Wolf Administration announced that $6 million in federal Appalachian Program Development (APD) funding has been secured to resume environmental studies to upgrade Somerset County’s last remaining two-lane section of U.S. 219 to a four-lane limited access highway.

As part of the Appalachian Development Highway System U.S. 219 qualifies for federal APD funding, which was created in 1965 as a way of funding corridor projects that would provide access to regional and national markets, contributing to growth opportunities and improved access in Appalachia.

The studies are intended to advance the portion of U.S. 219 from the southern end of the Meyersdale Bypass to the northern end of the soon-to-be completed U.S. 219/Interstate 68 interchange near Old Salisbury Road in Maryland.

“Continuing work on this important corridor is critical,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “Improving this section of roadway will not only create a safer connection between Somerset and Interstate 68 but will also help spur economic growth for the entire region.”

While design funds have been secured, there are currently no construction funds identified. Therefore, it is imperative that federal, state and local officials continue to work closely on future funding solutions not only for the U.S. 219 project, but to support Pennsylvania’s growing infrastructure needs.

The consultant procurement process will begin immediately with a Notice-To-Proceed for pre-design activities anticipated in spring 2021.

