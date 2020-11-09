Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, November 10, 2020

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

November 9, 2020                                                              

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

 

 

 Allen

Richland Township

 

 Athens

Trimble Local School District

 

 Brown

Fayetteville-Perry Township Regional Sewer District

 

 Clermont

Union Twp-City of Milford JEDD V - W. Clermont Ed. Complex

 

 Cuyahoga

Orange City School District

 

 Darke

Tri Village Local School District

 

 Defiance

Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District

 

 Delaware

Delaware County Finance Authority

 

Sunbury Meadows Community Development Authority

 

 Franklin

Jeffrey Place New Community Authority

 

Continental Home Health Care (Medicaid)

 

Village of Obetz

 

 Greene

Miami Valley Educational Computer Association

 

 Hancock

Arlington Local School District

 

 Henry

City of Napoleon

 

 Jackson

Oak Hill Union Local School District

 

 Jefferson

City of Toronto

 

 Knox

Knox County District Board of Health

 

 Lake

Perry Local School District

 

 Lawrence

Mason Township

 

 Lucas

Springfield Township

 

 Montgomery

Northmont City School District

 

 Morgan

York Township

 

 Pike

Pike County Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

 Portage

Northeast Ohio Medical University

 

 Richland

Lucas Local School District

 

 Sandusky

Clyde-Green Springs Exempted Village School District

 

 Scioto

ADAMH Services Board of Adams, Lawrence and Scioto Counties

 

 Stark

Canton Local School District

 

 Summit

Summit County *

 

 Washington

Belpre City School District

 

Newport Township

 

Washington County Career Center

 

 Wayne

Canaan Township

 

The Village Network (Medicaid)

 

 Wood

Bowling Green Convention and Visitors Bureau

 

Wood County Family and Children First Council

 

 Wyandot

Wyandot County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

