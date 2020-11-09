For Immediate Release:

November 9, 2020

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Allen Richland Township Athens Trimble Local School District Trimble Local School District Brown Fayetteville-Perry Township Regional Sewer District Clermont Union Twp-City of Milford JEDD V - W. Clermont Ed. Complex Cuyahoga Orange City School District Orange City School District Darke Tri Village Local School District Tri Village Local School District Defiance Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District Delaware Delaware County Finance Authority Sunbury Meadows Community Development Authority Franklin Jeffrey Place New Community Authority Continental Home Health Care (Medicaid) Village of Obetz Greene Miami Valley Educational Computer Association Hancock Arlington Local School District Arlington Local School District Henry City of Napoleon Jackson Oak Hill Union Local School District Oak Hill Union Local School District Jefferson City of Toronto Knox Knox County District Board of Health Lake Perry Local School District Perry Local School District Lawrence Mason Township Lucas Springfield Township Montgomery Northmont City School District Northmont City School District Morgan York Township Pike Pike County Metropolitan Housing Authority Portage Northeast Ohio Medical University Richland Lucas Local School District Lucas Local School District Sandusky Clyde-Green Springs Exempted Village School District Clyde-Green Springs Exempted Village School District Scioto ADAMH Services Board of Adams, Lawrence and Scioto Counties Stark Canton Local School District Canton Local School District Summit Summit County * Washington Belpre City School District Belpre City School District Newport Township Washington County Career Center Washington County Career Center Wayne Canaan Township The Village Network (Medicaid) Wood Bowling Green Convention and Visitors Bureau Wood County Family and Children First Council Wyandot Wyandot County Soil and Water Conservation District

A full copy of each report will be available online.

