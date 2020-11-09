Audit Advisory for Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
Allen
Richland Township
Athens
Trimble Local School District
Trimble Local School District
Brown
Fayetteville-Perry Township Regional Sewer District
Clermont
Union Twp-City of Milford JEDD V - W. Clermont Ed. Complex
Cuyahoga
Orange City School District
Orange City School District
Darke
Tri Village Local School District
Tri Village Local School District
Defiance
Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District
Delaware
Delaware County Finance Authority
Sunbury Meadows Community Development Authority
Franklin
Jeffrey Place New Community Authority
Continental Home Health Care (Medicaid)
Village of Obetz
Greene
Miami Valley Educational Computer Association
Hancock
Arlington Local School District
Arlington Local School District
Henry
City of Napoleon
Jackson
Oak Hill Union Local School District
Oak Hill Union Local School District
Jefferson
City of Toronto
Knox
Knox County District Board of Health
Lake
Perry Local School District
Perry Local School District
Lawrence
Mason Township
Lucas
Springfield Township
Montgomery
Northmont City School District
Northmont City School District
Morgan
York Township
Pike
Pike County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Portage
Northeast Ohio Medical University
Richland
Lucas Local School District
Lucas Local School District
Sandusky
Clyde-Green Springs Exempted Village School District
Clyde-Green Springs Exempted Village School District
Scioto
ADAMH Services Board of Adams, Lawrence and Scioto Counties
Stark
Canton Local School District
Canton Local School District
Summit
Summit County *
Washington
Belpre City School District
Belpre City School District
Newport Township
Washington County Career Center
Washington County Career Center
Wayne
Canaan Township
The Village Network (Medicaid)
Wood
Bowling Green Convention and Visitors Bureau
Wood County Family and Children First Council
Wyandot
Wyandot County Soil and Water Conservation District
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
