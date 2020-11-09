Plan to participate in the Air Quality Client Contact meeting on November 19

Stay up-to-date on current events and upcoming changes in DNR’s air quality program. Plan to attend an open forum with DNR staff at the Air Quality Client Contact Meeting at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 19. The meeting can be accessed virtually and by teleconference.

Topics include updates on Easy Air, permitting, dispersion modeling, and rules. Find the complete agenda with the meeting access instructions on the Air Quality Client Contact page.

If you have questions please contact Christine Paulson at christine.paulson@dnr.iowa. gov or 515-725-9510.