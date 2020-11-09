CFO Jimmy Patronis Announces Appointments to the Citizens’ Insurance Board & FIGA

11/9/2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced the appointment of M. Scott Thomas to the Citizens Property Insurance Board of Governors, and appointed, current member, Carlos Beruff as Chair of the Citizens Board. Additionally, the CFO announced that he approved Citizens’ appointment of Marc Dunbar as the insurance entity’s representative to the Florida Insurance Guaranty Association (FIGA). CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “As Florida’s insurer of last resort, Citizens has a responsibility to do right by its policyholders and that’s why we’ve put people in place to ensure Citizens’ fully maximizes its value to Florida.” Carlos Beruff, of Bradenton, is the founder and CEO of Medallion Homes and currently serves on the Citizens Property Insurance Board of Governors as an appointee of the Senate President. Mr. Beruff has previously served as Chair of Constitution Revision Commission and Chair of Governor Rick Scott’s Commission on Healthcare and Hospital Funding. He also served on the Southwest Florida Water Management District, the Board of Trustees of State College of Florida and the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority Board. On the appointment of Mr. Beruff as Chair CFO Patronis said, “I had the opportunity of serving with Carlos on the Constitution Revision Commission, and without a doubt Carlos has the right stuff to effectively manage a board that oversees billions of dollars of coverage. His success in the private sector combined with his experience and leadership in government will truly benefit policyholders while holding Citizens accountable.” M. Scott Thomas, of Ponte Vedra Beach, is an attorney at Burr & Forman where he works as a member of the General Commercial Litigation practice group. Thomas has previously served as Chair of the Florida Elections Commission, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the Fifth District Court of Appeal, and the Board of Directors for the University of Florida Alumni Association. Thomas has a Bachelors in Science from University of Florida and obtained a Juris Doctor from University of Florida Levin College of Law. On the appointment of Mr. Thomas the CFO said, “Scott’s legal background and government experience makes him well qualified to oversee the functions of Citizens. Scott knows what it takes to ensure Citizens is crafting and executing policies to protect policyholders.” Marc Dunbar, of Tallahassee, is a shareholder with Dean Mead where he represents a variety of clients in complex statutory and constitutional matters. Dunbar currently serves on the Citizens Property Insurance Board of Governors. He received his Bachelors of Arts and Juris Doctor from Florida State University. On the appointment of Marc Dunbar the CFO said, “Marc is an insurance expert and he’s got an incredible grasp of the law which will benefit the functions of FIGA well.”