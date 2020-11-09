DHHL NEWS RELEASE: DHHL Publishes Final EA for Maui Subdivision

Newsroom Posted on Nov 9, 2020 in Latest News

(Waikapū, Maui) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) has published its final Environmental Assessment (EA) with a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for the Puʻunani Subdivision in Waikapū, Maui.

A review of the significant criteria outlined in HRS Chapter 343 and HAR Section 11-200.1-13 on the development of the Puʻunani Subdivision has been determined to not result in significant adverse effects on the natural or human environment.

The Hawaiian Homes Commission (HHC) evaluated the final EA and issued a FONSI determination at its October 2020 HHC meeting. The final EA and FONSI were published in the Office of Environmental Quality Control’s (OEQC) November 8 Environmental Notice.

In June 2019, DHHL acquired an approximately 48-acre parcel in Waikapū that would become the future Puʻunani Homestead Subdivision based on an agreement to transfer Affordable Housing Credits to the developer. The development implements the recommendation of DHHL’s 2004 Maui Island Plan to acquire land in Central Maui for residential homesteads.

The Puʻunani Subdivision is anticipated to be comprised of a maximum of 161 Residential lots, including 137 Turn-key single-family homes and 24 Vacant lots. The Turn-key homes are currently anticipated to range from approximately 1,088 square feet to 1,674 square feet in size and feature six model types with three to four-bedrooms and two or three-bath options.

Infrastructure improvements will include internal roadways, curbs, gutters and sidewalks, a drainage detention basin, grading, water, sewer, drainage, utility connections, walls, fences, landscaping improvements, as well as roadway frontage improvements along Honoapiʻilani Highway. In addition, Honoapiʻilani Highway will undergo widening at the project’s entrances for the provision of turning lanes, a median refuge lane, the maintenance of an existing bike lane, and sight distance requirements.

Upon project competition, the Residential lots will be offered to Waiohuli Undivided Interest lessees in their original selection order based on a 2019 HHC decision allowing the relocation of these leases. Any remaining lots will be offered to the Maui Island Residential Waiting List.

To review the Puʻunani Subdivision final EA, visit dhhl.hawaii.gov/po/maui.

A final EA and FONSI for the Hanapēpē Homestead Community on Kauaʻi was also published in OEQC’s November 8 Environmental Notice.

