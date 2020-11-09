Measure Protocol wins the 2020 Quirks Award for Technology Impact
Blockchain protocol company honored for its work creating an ethical person-based data marketplace for the market research and insights industry
Solving persistent challenges in the market research industry is what drives us forward as a company.”LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Measure Protocol, the ethical person-based data marketplace, was named as the Technology Impact award winner in the 2020 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence awards powered by Quirks. The awards were presented earlier today during a virtual ceremony. Measure Protocol was selected because of its commitment to building technology for the industry that is grounded in ethics, trust, accountability, privacy and consumer data sovereignty.
— Owen Hanks, CEO of Measure Protocol
"Solving persistent challenges in the market research industry is what drives us forward as a company," said Owen Hanks, CEO of Measure Protocol. "With this in mind, we started out by putting the provider of the data - consumers - in control. Utilising advanced cryptographic techniques we have been able to build privacy and trust that is needed to positively impact data quality, privacy concerns, transparency and ethics. Receiving this award is a testament to our team, and the industry, that these are the right things we should be focusing on."
Measure has built a trust-based data marketplace in which individuals take control of their data and monetize it directly with researchers, advertisers and brands. Consumers contribute data by completing surveys and other data-generating tasks or by providing access to existing data sources such as purchase and location.
Through real-world applications of the technology, Measure has clearly illustrated the benefits of an ecosystem that is founded on principles of data sovereignty, privacy, transparency and fair compensation, addressing key challenges faced by the market research, advertising and AI industries.
The Marketing Research and Insight Excellence awards consist of categories covering both individual and team achievements as well as awards for best projects, market research tools and those who give of their talents to make the world a better place. Powered by Quirk’s Media – the industry’s most respected provider of content, events and resources for marketing researchers – the awards shine a spotlight on the researchers, vendors and products and services that are adding value and impact to marketing research.
About Measure Protocol
Measure was founded in 2018 by a group of media, ad tech, and market research technology veterans. Created to help consumers take ownership of their data and address data quality issues for buyers, Measure is an open blockchain-based protocol that facilitates a marketplace for person-based data where individuals take control of their data and monetize it directly with researchers, advertisers and brands. Consumers contribute data by completing surveys and other data-generating tasks or by providing access to existing data sources such as health and location from within the company’s MSR App for iOS. Founded on principles of data sovereignty, privacy, transparency and fair compensation, Measure provides an ecosystem that addresses challenges faced by the market research, advertising and AI industries. www.measureprotocol.com @measureprotocol
Marie Melsheimer
Campbell Consulting
+1 541-389-3337
email us here