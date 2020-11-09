- Utah virtual apprenticeship fair Nov. 10

SALT LAKE CITY (Nov. 6, 2020) – As part of National Apprenticeship Week, the Utah Department of Workforce Services is hosting a virtual apprenticeship fair Tuesday, Nov. 10. More than 25 Utah employers and apprenticeship sponsors will have virtual informational booths for those interested in pursuing an apprenticeship or simply learning more about them.

“Apprenticeships are a great way to get into a stable and lucrative career, with little or no out-of-pocket education cost,” said Utah Commissioner of Apprenticeship Programs Melisa Stark.

For this free event, job seekers can participate from their own computer or smartphone to interact with representatives and virtual booths related to careers in construction, technology, electrical, machining, metal work, pipe fitting and more. A full list of participating employers and sponsors is at jobs.utah.gov

The statewide virtual apprenticeship fair is Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2-6 p.m. Participants should pre-registration at jobs.utah.gov. Workforce Services is also offering an online workshop the day before at 1 p.m. to help participants get the most out of the virtual apprenticeship fair.

National Apprenticeship Week Events in Utah

Gary Herbert has declared Nov. 8-14 National Apprenticeship Week in Utah. Learn more about the online events below at facebook.com/Utah.DWS.

Tuesday, Nov. 10 - Virtual Apprenticeship Fair, 2-6 p.m. Register at jobs.utah.gov Wednesday, Nov. 11 - Introducing Utah Apprenticeship Network - video premiere on YouTube and Facebook Thursday, Nov. 12 - B2B Utah Apprenticeship Network Webinar, 10-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13 - Apprenti virtual graduation ceremony, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 - Utah Electrical Training Alliance drive-thru graduation ceremony, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

