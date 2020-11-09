STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PROMOTION ANNOUNCEMENT - COMMANDER, DERBY BARRACKS

DATE: November 9, 2020

FROM: Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director

PROMOTION: Commander – Derby Barracks

Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police, is pleased to announce the following promotion:

Sgt. Debra Munson, sergeant/patrol commander at the Derby Barracks, to commander of the Derby Barracks.

Lt. Munson has served the people of Vermont since beginning her career with the state police in January 2011. Following graduation from the Vermont Police Academy in July 2011, she was assigned as a trooper to the Derby Barracks, where she worked until she was transferred in January 2017 as a detective trooper in the Criminal Division to the St. Johnsbury Barracks. She was promoted in May 2017 to sergeant/patrol commander at the Derby Barracks.

In addition to those assignments, Lt. Munson served on the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit from 2014-16 and the Members Assistance Team from 2018 to present. She also is an instructor on use of force and defensive tactics for the Vermont State Police and at the Vermont Police Academy in Pittsford.

A Vermont State Police field station commander is responsible for overseeing delivery of law enforcement services to the communities served by that station. Field station commanders are the local representative of the Vermont State Police to the community the field station serves, and they work with local officials and residents to address public safety and law enforcement concerns in their service area.

The Derby Barracks provides police coverage throughout Essex and Orleans counties in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom. Troopers assigned to the barracks provide primary law enforcement services for the towns of Albany, Averill, Averys Gore, Barton, Bloomfield, Brighton, Brunswick, Brownington, Canaan, Charleston, Coventry, Craftsbury, Derby, Ferdinand, Glover, Greensboro, Holland, Irasburg, Jay, Lemington, Lewis, Lowell, Maidstone, Morgan, Newport Town, Norton, Troy, Warners Grant, Warren Gore, Westfield and Westmore. The barracks also provides assistance as needed to the Newport, Brighton and Canaan police departments; the Essex and Orleans county sheriff’s departments, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The Derby Barracks patrols 25.25 miles of Interstate 91 as well as state and local roads within Essex and Orleans counties.

The Derby station area encompasses half of Vermont’s border with Canada and is responsible for an integral part of the Vermont State Police’s homeland security mission. Derby Barracks troopers work with other agencies on a daily basis, including U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the FBI, to ensure our citizens are protected from foreign and domestic terrorism.

Lt. Munson’s predecessor is Lt. Walter Smith, who is retiring in early 2021. Lt. Munson can be reached at the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or debra.munson@vermont.gov. The effective date of the promotion is Nov. 8, 2020.

To find out more about the Derby Field Station and the communities it serves, visit https://vsp.vermont.gov/stations/derby.

- 30 -