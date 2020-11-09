Veriday recognized as Liferay North American Partner of the Year in 2020
Veriday was named the North American Partner of the Year and the Social Responsibility Partner at the 2020 Liferay Global Partner Summit.MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veriday, the leading solutions provider and implementation partner of the Liferay ecosystem, has been named the North American Partner of the Year at the 2020 Liferay Global Partner Summit. The company was honored among a global field of Liferay partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation, integration, and customer implementation of the Liferay Technology.
In addition to the Partner of the Year award, Veriday was also recognized as the Social Responsibility Partner for our using technology for a greater purpose and investing in serving others.
PARTNER OF THE YEAR
Bestowed on the channel partner who has proven consistently exceptional at delivering on customer needs, the Liferay N. American Partner of the Year Award recognizes the partner who has gone above and beyond in driving demand for Liferay offerings and delivering customized Liferay-based solutions that help clients realize their business and digital goals.
“It is an honor to recognize Liferay partner, Veriday, as the North American Partner of the Year. Veriday’s commitment to Liferay technical excellence and its innovative approach to solving client challenges, sets new bars in our partner community. Working together with its channel, sales, engineering, and executive counterparts at Liferay, Veriday exemplifies the best in auspicious partnering. We look forward to continued collaboration and successes with them in the coming years.”
– Karen Newnam, Director, Liferay Global Alliances
SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Honoring the partners who most closely align with Liferay’s mission: By building a vibrant business, making technology useful, and investing in communities, we do everything we can to ensure that people reach their fullest potential in serving others.
“Veriday has been involved in a number of ways including fundraising initiatives for CURE SPG50 that raises money for SPG50 a degenerative brain disorder. Veriday offered services to the Canadian government and to clients to help support their business and communications as they prepared to deal with the new business situation caused by Covid.”
– Karen Newnam, Director, Liferay Global Alliances
ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP
Veriday is a Liferay Platinum Partner reflecting our depth and breadth of solutions experience. These solutions range from employee intranets, to supply chain optimizations, to retail operations. Veriday provides full lifecycle Liferay consulting and implementation services including design, build, implementation, and operations.
Having worked with dozens of Fortune 500 organizations, Veriday brings decades of expertise in Digital Transformation to the Liferay partnership. Veriday has been implementing extensive Liferay solutions enabling large and medium enterprises to achieve their desired business outcomes.
“We are excited to continue our valuable and strategic partnership with Liferay seeing our businesses grow together and more importantly implementing significant and impactful solutions for retail, manufacturing, insurance and banking customers achieving both customer and employee experience transformations.”
– Marc Lamoureux, CEO of Veriday Inc.
About Veriday
Veriday specializes in developing strategies, products, and solutions to transform your user experiences and engagement. From strategy, conceptual planning and design to implementation, management and technical support, we are here to help when it comes to making your next technology or digital marketing project a milestone success. Our experts will help you implement an end-to-end vision.
Learn more about Veriday at www.veriday.com. Get updates on LinkedIn.
About Liferay
Liferay makes software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile, and connected devices. Our platform is open source, which makes it more reliable, innovative, and secure. We try to leave a positive mark on the world through business and technology. Hundreds of organizations in financial services, healthcare, government, insurance, retail, manufacturing and multiple other industries use Liferay. Visit us at www.liferay.com.
