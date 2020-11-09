The Remote Cubby Creative Workstations for Successful Learners
The Remote Learning Cubby helps set up your child to succeed while learning from home.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last spring, when 55 million U.S. students were flung into remote learning, and schools were closing faster than dominoes toppling, many parents did their best to cobble together a makeshift classroom at the kitchen table.
An old laptop. Hand-me-down headphones. Broken Crayolas.
Now, as many states extend remote learning into 2021, it's arguably worth the investment in the tools your children need to stay engaged with their classmates and curriculum. While you need not devote a home office to remote learning, some dedicated space within parental view helps.
And we know work environments matter.
Studies involving children show that their physical environment can profoundly influence learning.
Made in the USA, The Remote Learning Cubby brings the classroom feel to your home. This cubby is perfect for preschoolers, kindergartners, first-graders, and second graders. The interactive reference board allows students to personalize their learning space while providing the necessities to be a successful learner at home.
Bring the classroom feel to your home with the Remote Learning Cubby and take comfort in knowing your child is learning the essentials.
Because you can fold up the remote learning cubby, parents and teachers love it.
This cubby is perfect for children in 3rd Grade, 4th Grade, 5th Grade, and 6th Grade. The dry erase reference board allows students to personalize their learning space while providing the necessities to be a successful learner at home.
Your student will have a reference guide to understand:
• Staying Organized with a Dry Erase Calendar and Schedule
• Fractions and Percentages
• Telling time with an Analog Clock image
• Measurement Conversions for teaspoons, tablespoons, cups, quarts, and gallons
• 3D Shapes such as cylinders, prisms, cubes, spheres, and cones
• The Scientific Process of asking a question, form, test a hypothesis, analyze data, and draw a conclusion.
• The step-by-step Process of Photosynthesis
• The Multiplication Table
• Decimal Points
• The Value of U.S. Currencies
• The United States, their State Abbreviations and Capitals
• The 8 Parts of Speech and their Definitions along with examples for nouns, pronouns, adjectives, verbs, adverbs, prepositions, conjunctions, and interjections
• The Basic Writing Process, including prewriting, drafting, revising, editing, and publishing.
Features
• Durable, self-standing privacy cubby
• Use the dry-erase schedule to stay on task.
• Personalize the cubby with the included name sticker
• Learning References for 3rd to 6th Grade education
• Handy reference space to write in website logins & passwords
The Remote Cubby provides Learning References for Preschool to 2nd Grade education.
Your student will have a reference guide to understand:
• The Seasons of the year and corresponding months
• A Hundreds Chart
• A 1-10 Counting Chart with Examples
• The 50 Most Common Written Words in English
• Prepositions with a Friendly Chart
• Colors and Their Spellings
• The Alphabet with Fun Images and Examples of the Letter
• Shapes Such as stars, circles, squares, triangles, and ovals
• Basic Human Anatomy
• Emotions and their Expressions
Bring practice and creativity to the learning environment with the remote learning Whiteboards and Stickers Bundle.
Enhance the remote learning experience with a personal, 2-sided dry erase whiteboard, a to-do list whiteboard along with a dry erase marker and eraser. The schedule stickers add a great personal touch, and the themed stickers will make any child's study space fun and inviting. The Whiteboards and Stickers Bundle is the perfect accessory to bring the classroom to your home.
Features
• Bring practice and creativity to the learning environment with the remote learning Whiteboards and Stickers Bundle.
• Enhance the remote learning experience with a personal, 2-sided dry erase whiteboard, a to-do list whiteboard along with a dry erase marker and eraser. The schedule stickers add a great personal touch, and the themed stickers will make any child's study space fun and inviting.
• The Whiteboards and Stickers Bundle is the perfect accessory to bring the classroom to your home.
Includes
• 9" x 18" double-sided whiteboard (blank on one side, writing lines on the other)
• 8½" x 5 ½" single-sided "To-Do List" whiteboard
• Black dry erase marker
• Eraser
• 3 Mini Hooks with three self-adhesive strips
• Time and subject sticker sheets for daily schedule (For Pre-2nd Grade Cubby)
• Website information sticker sheet (For Pre-2nd Grade Cubby)
• 2 Fun decorative sticker sheets
Remote Learning Cubby was created to help parents, students, and teachers during our new reality of COVID-19 remote learning. As a former special education teacher, mom, and CEO of Wheelhouse Graphix, an interior and exterior décor and signage company, Shauna realized how important the environment is around you to be successful.
Many companies that Wheelhouse Graphix has partnered with have found value in growing their culture. This helps companies' morale and productivity for employees, so why not for parents, students, and teachers. Realizing staying productive and focused during remote learning would be difficult for parents and students. They decided to create a designated space that students could call their own and find success in a distraction-free zone. Wheelhouse Graphix wanted to bring the classroom to the student. We are so excited to share this product with you, and we hope it helps make learning from home easier for everyone.
30 day, 100% money-back guarantee and free shipping for orders over $80. For more information and to order, visit https://www.remotelearningcubby.com
