ORPALIS Releases a PDF/A Validator for its PDF and Document Imaging SDKs

ORPALIS Imaging Technologies releases a PDF/A validator

GdPicture.NET Document Imaging SDK and DocuVieware HTML5 Viewer and Document Management Kit now include PDF/A validation features.

MURET, HAUTE-GARONNE, FRANCE, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORPALIS is pleased to announce the availability of the PDF/A validation feature in its suite of SDKs.

PDF/A is a crucial feature for many industries, especially the legal, medical, banking, and government domains. PDF/A support in the GdPicture.NET and DocuVieware toolkits now includes a validator to make files compliant with ISO 19005.

Developers are now able to get their PDF/A documents validated, without the need to buy any additional tool.

The GdPicture.NET PDF/A validator provides conformance validation for all PDF/A versions:

- PDF/A-1 (ISO 19005-1:2005)

- PDF/A-2 (ISO 19005-2:2011)

- PDF/A-3 (ISO 19005-3:2012)

It automatically determines the claimed conformance of the document.

It provides both a basic validation result or a detailed machine-readable report (XML).

The engine analyses and validates the following elements:

PDF structure

lexical, syntactic, and semantic levels

metadata

fonts

color space

other properties



The French company will release this functionality in its new Cloud ecosystem PassportPDF, with a dedicated REST API and a free microservice available via the free web application AvePDF.

About ORPALIS

ORPALIS is an editor of imaging software, PDF processing tools, and large-scale document flow management solutions for professionals and individuals.