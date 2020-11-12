ORPALIS Releases a PDF/A Validator for its PDF and Document Imaging SDKs
GdPicture.NET Document Imaging SDK and DocuVieware HTML5 Viewer and Document Management Kit now include PDF/A validation features.
MURET, HAUTE-GARONNE, FRANCE, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORPALIS is pleased to announce the availability of the PDF/A validation feature in its suite of SDKs.
PDF/A is a crucial feature for many industries, especially the legal, medical, banking, and government domains. PDF/A support in the GdPicture.NET and DocuVieware toolkits now includes a validator to make files compliant with ISO 19005.
Developers are now able to get their PDF/A documents validated, without the need to buy any additional tool.
The GdPicture.NET PDF/A validator provides conformance validation for all PDF/A versions:
- PDF/A-1 (ISO 19005-1:2005)
- PDF/A-2 (ISO 19005-2:2011)
- PDF/A-3 (ISO 19005-3:2012)
It automatically determines the claimed conformance of the document.
It provides both a basic validation result or a detailed machine-readable report (XML).
The engine analyses and validates the following elements:
PDF structure
lexical, syntactic, and semantic levels
metadata
fonts
color space
other properties
The French company will release this functionality in its new Cloud ecosystem PassportPDF, with a dedicated REST API and a free microservice available via the free web application AvePDF.
About ORPALIS
ORPALIS is an editor of imaging software, PDF processing tools, and large-scale document flow management solutions for professionals and individuals.
Elodie TELLIER
ORPALIS
