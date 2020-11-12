Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 721 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,063 in the last 365 days.

ORPALIS Releases a PDF/A Validator for its PDF and Document Imaging SDKs

ORPALIS Imaging Technologies logo

ORPALIS Imaging Technologies releases a PDF/A validator

GdPicture.NET Document Imaging SDK and DocuVieware HTML5 Viewer and Document Management Kit now include PDF/A validation features.

MURET, HAUTE-GARONNE, FRANCE, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORPALIS is pleased to announce the availability of the PDF/A validation feature in its suite of SDKs.

PDF/A is a crucial feature for many industries, especially the legal, medical, banking, and government domains. PDF/A support in the GdPicture.NET and DocuVieware toolkits now includes a validator to make files compliant with ISO 19005.

Developers are now able to get their PDF/A documents validated, without the need to buy any additional tool.

The GdPicture.NET PDF/A validator provides conformance validation for all PDF/A versions:

- PDF/A-1 (ISO 19005-1:2005)
- PDF/A-2 (ISO 19005-2:2011)
- PDF/A-3 (ISO 19005-3:2012)

It automatically determines the claimed conformance of the document.
It provides both a basic validation result or a detailed machine-readable report (XML).

The engine analyses and validates the following elements:

PDF structure
lexical, syntactic, and semantic levels
metadata
fonts
color space
other properties


The French company will release this functionality in its new Cloud ecosystem PassportPDF, with a dedicated REST API and a free microservice available via the free web application AvePDF.

About ORPALIS

ORPALIS is an editor of imaging software, PDF processing tools, and large-scale document flow management solutions for professionals and individuals.

Elodie TELLIER
ORPALIS
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

ORPALIS Releases a PDF/A Validator for its PDF and Document Imaging SDKs

Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.