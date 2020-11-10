Ceramiseal Launches Nationwide, Helps Auto Dealers Gain Additional $850 Profit Per Policy
When offered to 100 percent of customers 100 percent of the time, over $250,000 is added to their bottom-line annually. We are driving dealer profitability, both front and back end,”COLUMBUS, OH, USA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ceramiseal, an innovative industry leader in automotive protective coatings, today announced its launch into auto dealerships nationwide. Ceramiseal’s paint and fabric protection combines ceramic and nano diamond technologies to provide protection inside and out, backed by science, to keep vehicles looking new. To date, beta stores are averaging an additional $850 profit per policy.
— Chris Rothermel, Ceramiseal National Sales Director.
“Automotive dealerships face many challenges to successfully compete in today's changing marketplace. Ceramiseal offers a series of products that help increase profitability with unique potential add-ons to boost a dealership’s business and sales. After spending much of my career in automotive service collision shops, I know these products will add profitability to every dealer’s bottom-line. They will also improve the customer experience, which is more important in today’s changing retail landscape than ever before,” said Chris Rothermel, Ceramiseal National Sales Director.
Ceramiseal Environmental Protection Packages (EPP), also called paint and fabric packages, encapsulate the exterior and interior of a vehicle to protect its appearance, which enhances vehicle value and customer experience. All products include a five-year unlimited miles coverage warranty with no deductible. Claim submission for customers is easy and intuitive, and all claims processing is handled by Ceramiseal. Ceramiseal products are backed by an A+ rated insurance company.
The effectiveness of Ceramiseal products has been proven by independent laboratory testing. The exterior protection products outperformed competitive products in preventing surface rust from forming after almost 200 hours in a salt spray booth. Vehicle test panels retained 97.8% of their gloss after a simulated 7-year exposure, versus 26.2% gloss retention for unprotected panels. Interior protection products minimized wear and strengthened materials by 49% for leather, 31% for vinyl, and as much as 34% for fabric.
Ceramiseal is a sister company to ZipDeal and its products are included in the unique ZipDeal digital delivery experience. The experience links 11 touchpoints between the end of vehicle negotiations and entering the F&I office on one customer-driven interactive tool. ZipDeal leads customers through titling and registration, insurance information, finance and protection products, vehicle features, personal vehicle settings, posting online dealership reviews, and more.
ZipDeal ensures all customers are exposed to every product and accessory every time for additional revenue streams while giving customers a personalized experience and the control they want over the process. Creator Steve Lindsay, of Lindsay Automotive, piloted ZipDeal with the top five sales staff at each of the group’s two locations. Staff was trained on accessories and EPP and earned commissions on sales. Within three months, protection product sales increased from 5% to over 33%, and reps were earning as much as $3,000 a month in extra commissions.
“According to Automotive News, only 31% of car buyers in the U.S. are offered the opportunity to purchase Environmental Protection Products, or paint & fabric protection. Yet, it places third in PVR profit, just after warranty and gap products. The Ceramiseal products have huge profit potential for dealers. When offered to 100 percent of customers 100 percent of the time, over $250,000 is added to their bottom-line annually. We are driving dealer profitability, both front and back end,” Rothermel stated.
