9 NOVEMBER UPDATE: Wisconsin National Guard tops 800,000 tests collected with record breaking week of COVID-19 specimen collection

Citizen Soldiers and Citizen Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard collect specimens for COVID-19 testing Oct. 26 at a community-based testing site at the Waukesha County Expo Center in Waukesha, Wis. The Wisconsin National Guard has multiple COVID-19 specimen collection teams operating throughout the state. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Maj. Joseph Trovato

Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection teams topped 800,000 COVID-19 tests collected while supporting Wisconsin Department of Health Service’s efforts to expand the availability of COVID-19 testing across the state.

Teams last week collected a record number 55,000 specimens at community-based testing sites and during several institutional-based testing missions last week in over 40 Wisconsin counties. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is the state’s lead agency for COVID-19 testing.

The teams, which are tailorable to meet the needs of a specific facility, are dispatched from a larger task force of several hundred Citizen Soldiers and Airmen. They have been establishing mobile testing sites since early April at locations ranging from correctional facilities, health clinics and institutional facilities, to private businesses, senior-living facilities, and community-based testing sites.

Most community-based testing sites across the state are conducted on a regularly scheduled basis throughout October and continuing into the first half of December. All visitors seeking a test at these sites are urged to contact their local health department for more information about a particular testing day. Some regularly scheduled sites may be closed for the Veterans Day holiday.

Those seeking a test at a Wisconsin National Guard community-based specimen collection site are urged to register online in advance using the Dynamics Testing and Registration Application (DTRA) program, which is also known as COVID Connect.

After collecting the specimens at each site, the test kits are sent to a lab for analysis, and individual citizens receive their results via an email or a phone call from their local health department or a state call center within three-to-seven days following the test.

Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection sites operating the week of Nov. 9-15 along with cumulative testing totals are listed below. Additional information on these testing sites and others is available at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.

Adams County: One team conducts a community-based testing every Monday between Oct. 26 and Dec. 7 at the Adams County Fairgrounds and had collected over 250 specimens as of Nov. 9.

Ashland County: One team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 22, Oct. 29, Nov. 5, Nov. 19 and Dec. 3 in Highbridge. The site has collected nearly 300 specimens as of Nov. 2.

Bayfield County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 29, Nov. 12, Nov. 19 and Dec. 10 in Iron River with 200 specimens gathered as of Nov. 9. A team will also collect specimens Nov. 7, Nov. 21 and Dec. 5 for the Red Cliff Nation and has gathered nearly 300 specimens as of Nov. 9.

Brown County: One team collected over 20 specimens Oct. 29 at a Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs facility in Green Bay and will gather more Nov. 12.

Burnett County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 16, Oct. 30, and Nov. 13 on the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin Reservation. The team has collected nearly 200 specimens as of Nov. 9.

Calumet County: One team operates a community-based testing site Thursday through Saturday between Oct. 22 and Dec. 5 at Christ the Rock Community Church near Menasha. The site has gathered nearly 2,000 specimens as of Nov. 9.

Chippewa County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Nov. 5 and Dec. 1 at the Northern Wisconsin Fairgrounds and had collected over 600 specimens as of Nov. 9. A team will gather specimens weekly at a Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs facility in Chippewa Falls between Oct. 20 and Dec. 8. The team also collected over 200 specimens Nov. 4 at the Stanley Correctional Institution.

Clark County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 in Curtiss.The team has collected nearly 150 specimens as of Nov. 9.

Columbia County: One team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 in Cambria. It has collected nearly 450 specimens as of Nov. 9. A team will conduct a second community-based testing site Nov. 10 in Columbus.

Crawford County: A team will operate a community-based testing site Nov. 10 in Gays Mills.

Dane County: Multiple teams established a community-based testing site May 11 at the Madison's Alliant Energy Center and has collected nearly 269,000 specimens as of Nov. 8. This site typically is open Tuesday through Saturday. A team will gather specimens Nov. 12 at the Thompson Correctional Center.

Dodge County: A team operates a community-based testing site each Monday and Wednesday between Oct. 19 and Dec. 7 in Mayville. This team has collected over 2,000 specimens as of Nov. 9. A team conducts a second community-based testing site Nov. 4, 9, 16, 18, 23, 25 and 30, as well as Dec. 2, 7, and 9 in Beaver Dam. One team will collect specimens Nov. 10-13 at the Waupun Correctional Institution. A team gathered over 1,400 specimens Nov. 2-6 at the Dodge Correctional Institution.

Door County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 19, Nov. 2, Nov. 16 and Nov. 30 in Sister Bay. The team has collected over 225 specimens as of Nov. 9. The Guard operates a second community-based testing site Oct. 26, Nov. 9, Nov. 23 and Dec. 7 in Sturgeon Bay and has collected nearly 200 specimens as of Nov. 9.

Douglas County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 in Superior and has collected nearly 250 specimens as of Nov. 9.

Dunn County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 27, Nov. 10, Nov. 24 and Dec. 8 in Menomonie and has gathered nearly 100 specimens as of Nov. 9.

Eau Claire County: One team operates a regional community-based testing site at 6415 US Highway 12 in Eau Claire. The site is open each Monday, Friday and Saturday from Oct. 2 to Dec. 7 and has collected nearly 2,400 specimens as of Nov. 9. A team operates a community-based specimen collection site in Augusta each Wednesday from Oct. 14 to Dec. 9 and has collected nearly 190 specimens as of Nov. 9.

Florence County: One team operates a community-based testing site Nov. 6 and Dec. 4 in Florence and had collected over 50 specimens as of Nov. 9.

Forest County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 30, Nov. 13 and Dec. 4 in Crandon and has gathered 80 specimens as of Nov. 9.

Fond du Lac County: One team operates a community-based testing site every Thursday between Oct. 22 and Dec. 10 at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds. The site has collected over 1,500 specimens as of Nov. 9. A team will gather specimens Nov. 9-12 at the Taycheedah Correctional Institution.

Grant County: A team conducts a community-based testing site every Friday between Oct. 16 and Dec. 4 in Platteville. It has collected over nearly 500 specimens as of Nov. 9. A second community testing site in Lancaster operates Oct. 13, 20, and 27; Nov. 10 and 24; and Dec. 8. This site has gathered nearly 500 specimens as of Nov. 9.

Iron County: A team conducts a community-based testing site Nov. 10 and Dec. 8 in Hurley and has collected nearly 125 specimens as of Nov. 9.

Jackson County: One team conducts a community-based testing site each Wednesday in Black River Falls from Oct. 14 to Dec. 9 and has gathered over 425specimens as of Nov. 9. A team will collect specimens Nov. 10 at the Black River Falls Correctional Center.

Jefferson County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 23-24, Oct. 30-31, Nov. 6-7, Nov. 20-21 and Dec. 4-5 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The team has collected over 2,000 specimens as of Nov. 9.

Juneau County: One team operates a community-based testing site each Thursday between Oct. 22 and Dec. 10 in New Lisbon and has collected over 550 specimens as of Nov. 9. It also collected nearly 850 specimens Nov. 2-4 at the New Lisbon Correctional Institution.

Kenosha County: One team conducts community-based testing site each Monday at the Kenosha County Jobs Center beginning Oct. 12 and continuing to Dec. 7. It has collected over 2,800 specimens as of Nov. 9. A second community-based testing site operates each Friday in Bristol from Oct. 16 to Dec. 4 and has collected over 1,700 specimens as of Nov. 9.

La Crosse County: One team operates a community-based testing site in West Salem each Saturday between Oct. 17 and Dec. 5 and has collected nearly 850 specimens as of Nov. 9. A team operates a second testing site in La Crosse Oct. 19 and 29; Nov. 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30; as well as Dec. 7. The team has collected nearly 500 specimens as of Nov. 9. A team also conducts testing each Tuesday between Nov. 3 and Dec. 8 at the Holy Cross Diocesan Center in La Crosse and had gathered nearly 350 specimens as of Nov. 9. One team gathered over 800 specimens Oct. 23, Oct. 30 and Nov. 6 at a community-based testing site in Holmen.

Lafayette County: One team operates a community-based testing site Nov. 3, Nov. 17 and Dec. 1 in Darlington and has collected nearly 130 specimens as of Nov. 9.

Langlade County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 in Antigo and has collected nearly 200 specimens as of Nov. 9.

Lincoln County: One team operates a community-based testing site each Wednesday between Oct. 21 and Dec. 9 in Merrill and has collected over 475 specimens as of Nov. 9.

Manitowoc County: One team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 20, Nov. 3, Nov. 17, and Dec. 1 at the Manitowoc County Expo Center and has collected over 450 specimens as of Nov. 9.

Marathon County: One team conducts a community-based testing site each Tuesday between Oct. 20 and Dec. 8 in Wausau and has collected nearly 670 specimens as of Nov. 9.

Marinette County: One team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 in Peshtigo and has collected over 200 specimens as of Nov. 9.

Menomonee County: A team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 27, Nov. 10, Nov. 24 and Dec. 8 in Keshena and had gathered over 200 specimens as of Nov. 9.

Milwaukee County: Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection teams began assisting with a community-based testing site Oct. 19 at Miller Park. The site typically operates Monday through Friday and has gathered over 31,000 specimens as of Nov. 9. The Guard also operates a community-based testing site located at 1525 Tenth Ave. in South Milwaukee. The site is open each Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday between Oct. 23 and Dec. 9 and has collected over 5,300 specimens as of Nov. 9. A team gathered a combined 160 specimens Nov. 2 at the Felmer O. Chaney and Marshall Sherrer Correctional Centers.

Monroe County: One team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 22, Nov. 5, Nov. 19 and Dec. 3 at the National Guard Armory in Tomah and has collected 325 specimens as of Nov. 9.

Oconto County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 27, Nov. 10, Nov. 24 and Dec. 8 in Mountain and has gathered nearly 100 specimens as of Nov. 9.

Oneida County: One team operates a community-based testing site each Tuesday and Thursday between Oct. 20 and Dec. 10 in Rhinelander and has collected 825 specimens as of Nov. 9. A team will gather specimens Nov. 9 at the McNaughton Correctional Institution.

Outagamie County: A team conducts a community-based specimen collection site Oct. 15-17, 19-21, 26-28; Nov. 2-4, 8-10, 16-18, 23-25; and Dec. 1-2, 7-9 at Appleton North High School. It has collected nearly 5,100 specimens as of Nov. 9.

Ozaukee County: A team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 17 and 31; Nov. 7, 14 and 21; and Dec. 5 in Port Washington and has gathered nearly 1,000 specimens as of Nov. 9.

Pierce County: A team operates a community-based specimen collection site each Monday between Oct. 19 and Dec. 7 at the Ellsworth-Pierce Co-op in Ellsworth and has gathered over 500 specimens as of Nov. 9.

Polk County: A team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 21, Nov. 4, Nov. 18 and Dec. 2 in Balsam Lake and has collected over 350 specimens as of Nov. 9.

Portage County: A team conducts a community-based testing site each Monday between Oct. 19 and Dec. 7 in Stevens Point and had collected over 500 specimens as of Nov. 9.

Racine County: A team conducts a community-based testing site each Tuesday and Wednesday between Oct. 20 and Dec. 10 in Racine and has collected over 2,700 specimens as of Nov. 9. A team will collect specimens Nov. 9-10 at a Wisconsin Department of Health Services facility in Union Grove and also at the Robert Ellsworth Correctional Center on Nov. 13-14. A team gathered 74 specimens Nov. 5 at a Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs facility in Union Grove and nearly 600 more Nov. 3-4 at the Racine County Jail.

Rock County: A team operates a community-based testing site each Wednesday and Thursday between Oct. 21 and Dec. 3 at Blackhawk Technical College and has gathered nearly 2,800 specimens as of Nov. 9.

Richland County: One team collects specimens each Thursday between Oct. 29 and Dec. 10 at the Richland County Fairgrounds in Richland Center and has collected over 350 specimens as of Nov. 9.

St. Croix County: One team collects specimens Oct. 29, Nov. 12 and Dec. 10 in Somerset with nearly 300 specimens collected as of Nov. 9. The team also gathers specimens Nov. 5, Nov. 19 and Dec. 3 in Hammond with nearly 650 collected as of Nov. 9.

Sauk County: A team will conduct a community-based testing site Nov. 9 in Reedsburg.

Sawyer County: A team will conduct a community-based testing site each Wednesday between Oct. 21 and Dec. 9 at the Winter Fire Hall in Winter and

A team will conduct a community-based testing site each Wednesday between Oct. 21 and Dec. 9 at the Winter Fire Hall in Winter and has collected nearly 175 specimens as of Nov. 9. Shawano County: A team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 20, Nov. 3, Nov. 17 and Dec. 1 in Shawano and has gathered nearly 300 specimens as of Nov. 9. A team operates a second community-based testing site for the Stockbridge-Munsee Nation Oct. 14, Oct. 27-28, Nov. 10, Nov. 24-25 and Dec. 8-9 in Bowler and had gathered nearly 260 specimens as of Nov. 9.

A team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 20, Nov. 3, Nov. 17 and Dec. 1 in Shawano and has gathered nearly 300 specimens as of Nov. 9. A team operates a second community-based testing site for the Stockbridge-Munsee Nation Oct. 14, Oct. 27-28, Nov. 10, Nov. 24-25 and Dec. 8-9 in Bowler and had gathered nearly 260 specimens as of Nov. 9. Sheboygan County: A team conducts a community-based testing site each Wednesday and Friday from Oct. 14 to Dec. 9 at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds and has gathered over 2,300 specimens as of Nov. 9.

A team conducts a community-based testing site each Wednesday and Friday from Oct. 14 to Dec. 9 at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds and has gathered over 2,300 specimens as of Nov. 9. Taylor County: One team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 16, Oct. 30, Nov. 13 and Dec. 11 in Medford and has gathered nearly 250 specimens as of Nov. 9.

One team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 16, Oct. 30, Nov. 13 and Dec. 11 in Medford and has gathered nearly 250 specimens as of Nov. 9. Trempealeau County: One team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 16, Oct 30, and Nov. 13 in Independence and has collected nearly 200 specimens as of Nov. 9.

One team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 16, Oct 30, and Nov. 13 in Independence and has collected nearly 200 specimens as of Nov. 9. Vernon County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 29, Nov. 12 and Dec. 10 in Viroqua and has collected over 260 specimens as of Nov. 9.

One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 29, Nov. 12 and Dec. 10 in Viroqua and has collected over 260 specimens as of Nov. 9. Walworth County: A team will operate a community-based testing site each Tuesday between Oct. 27 and Dec. 8 in Lake Geneva and has collected 750 specimens as of Nov. 9.

A team will operate a community-based testing site each Tuesday between Oct. 27 and Dec. 8 in Lake Geneva and has collected 750 specimens as of Nov. 9. Washington County: One team will operate a community-based testing site each Tuesday from Oct. 13 to Dec. 8 at the Washington County Fairgrounds and has gathered nearly 1,300 specimens as of Nov. 9.

One team will operate a community-based testing site each Tuesday from Oct. 13 to Dec. 8 at the Washington County Fairgrounds and has gathered nearly 1,300 specimens as of Nov. 9. Waukesha County: One team operates a community-based testing every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Waukesha County Expo Center between Oct. 12 and Dec. 9 and has collected over 5,500 specimens as of Nov. 9.

One team operates a community-based testing every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Waukesha County Expo Center between Oct. 12 and Dec. 9 and has collected over 5,500 specimens as of Nov. 9. Waupaca County: A team operates a community-based testing site each Wednesday between Oct. 14 and Dec. 9 at the Waupaca County Fairgrounds and has collected nearly 875 specimens as of Nov. 9.

A team operates a community-based testing site each Wednesday between Oct. 14 and Dec. 9 at the Waupaca County Fairgrounds and has collected nearly 875 specimens as of Nov. 9. Winnebago County: One team operates a community-based testing site Sep. 1 to Dec. 31 at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh and has collected over 37,000 specimens as of Nov. 9. A team will collect specimens Nov. 9-13 at the Oshkosh Correctional Center. A team also gathered nearly 700 specimens Nov. 4-5 at a Wisconsin Department of Health Services facility in Oshkosh. A team collected nearly 2,400 specimens between Oct. 21 and Nov. 6 at ThedaCare in Neenah.

One team operates a community-based testing site Sep. 1 to Dec. 31 at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh and has collected over 37,000 specimens as of Nov. 9. A team will collect specimens Nov. 9-13 at the Oshkosh Correctional Center. A team also gathered nearly 700 specimens Nov. 4-5 at a Wisconsin Department of Health Services facility in Oshkosh. A team collected nearly 2,400 specimens between Oct. 21 and Nov. 6 at ThedaCare in Neenah. Wood County:One team operates a community-based testing site each Thursday between Oct. 29 and Dec. 10 in Wisconsin Rapids and has collected over 350 specimens as of Nov. 9.

As of Nov. 9, Wisconsin National Guard teams have collected 803,027 specimens statewide. This number includes previous efforts between late April and Oct. 19 where the Guard gathered over 654,000 tests in 66 counties at a variety of state and county institutions, long-term care facilities, industrial plants and community-based testing sites.

The Wisconsin National Guard gathered over 164,000 specimens at two Milwaukee testing sites it operated between May 11 and Oct. 17. Teams also assisted the Milwaukee Health Department between Oct. 12-23 organize on-going testing efforts at the Milwaukee Northside and Southside Health Centers where nearly 4,300 specimens were collected during that period.

In addition, approximately 30 troops are working at a call center that informs people of their COVID-19 test results. It has placed over 515,000 calls as of Nov. 9.

The Wisconsin National Guard has fulfilled a variety of roles across the state since its response to the COVID-19 pandemic began after a March 12 public health emergency declaration from Gov. Tony Evers.

Wisconsin National Guard conducted a warehousing mission March 24 to June 12 where approximately 15 Citizen Soldiers assisted the Wisconsin Department of Health Services at a state warehouse receive personal protective equipment (PPE) shipments from around the state, repackaged them, and redistributed them to areas in need.

A team of approximately 15 troops served as medical and administrative staff at a state-run voluntary self-isolation facility in Milwaukee from March 31 until June 7. A second team supported a Milwaukee County-run self-isolation facility from March 30 to June 14. A third team supported a state-run voluntary self-isolation facility in Madison from April 2 to May 27.

Meanwhile a team of Guard members assisted the Dane County Coroner’s Office with mortuary affairs operations from April 14 until June 12.

Other missions completed by the Wisconsin National Guard since the state’s response began in March include when a team of six medics augmented staff for three days at a senior living facility in Grafton after a COVID-19 outbreak resulted in a temporary staffing shortage.

More than 2,400 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen mobilized to support the Wisconsin Elections Commission during the April 7 election, where they served as poll workers across 71 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Guard troops also procured and distributed hand sanitizer, wipes, spray bottles, and PPE to polling sites statewide in advance of the election.

Another 160 Guard members served on State Active Duty as poll workers during the May 12 special election in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District.

Nearly 700 Guard members served on State Active Duty as poll workers during the Aug. 11 statewide primary electionand approximately 450 more performed as poll workers on State Active Duty during the Nov. 3 statewide general election.

Guard members in mid-March also transported a group of Wisconsin citizens returning from a cruise ship with confirmed COVID-19 cases back to their homes after a weeks-long ordeal.

All told, approximately 700 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard are currently serving in direct support of the state’s response to COVID-19 in a variety of statuses.