The Unsung Heroes Project Honors First Responders With Brand New Single

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, November 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unsung Heroes, A Project That Aims To Uplift The Men And Women Serving Our Country, Joins Forces With United Alliance Music Group/Sony/The Orchard To Release, WHAT IF THIS IS THE LAST TIME, Set To Be Released On All Digital Platforms Friday November, 13th.Nashville, TN (November 11th, 2020) -In these chaotic and uncertain times, we are constantly being reminded of the preciousness of life, and how truly fleeting it can be. In response, singer-songwriter and face behind the project, Unsung Heroes, Robbie Hiner, penned the song, "What If This Is The Last Time." First responders, Chris Hiner and Shaun Hardin lended their vocals, adding a special element to the song. The single is set to be released Friday November, 13th via Nashville-based record label United Alliance Music Group (UAMG) and its affiliates Sony Music/The Orchard.Hiner States: “This song hits very close to home for me. My son was a firefighter for the Lynchburg Fire Department and everyday I worried for his safety. I began to think about the countless other people who are out there risking their lives and wanted to pay my respect somehow."“I want to drive home how tremendous the sacrifices are that people are making to protect the citizens of this country. The families that have children serving pay a price as well. It bothers me hearing the disrespect towards first responders.”"What If This Is The Last Time" aims to shed light on the daily sacrifices made by the men and women serving this country. It is a thought provoking song that tugs at the heart, while leaving a sense of thankfulness and gratitude. It’s more than just a tender tune though, it is a song followed by action. As customary, all funds received from sales will go into the Unsung Heroes project, a division of the non-profit organization, Music Matters USA. The mission is to give aid to the families and loved ones of first responders. This is music making a difference!About Robbie Hiner:Robbie is an award winning vocalist, songwriter and producer. He owns a Virginia based recording studio and also spends time in Nashville alongside fellow producer Paul Wright III. Robbie Hiner began his musical career at four years old recording with famed Bluegrass personalities Don Reno and Red Smiley. At age nine he appeared at the Grand Ole Opry and the Ted Mac Amatuer Hour. At age twelve he was a church organist where his father was the music director. Graduating in the 11th grade at age sixteen he began his college studies with full music scholarships where he studied vocal performance. Robbie became the soloist for Jerry Falwell’s nationally televised program The Old Time Gospel Hour and signed his first recording contract. His album sales exceeded over 1 million through television and concerts. He later became the producer of music production for Jerry Falwell and the broadcast.About United Alliance Music Group:United Alliance Music Group (UAMG) is a record label located in Nashville, TN. With over 25 years of experience, UAMG is the home and digital distributor through its Sony/Orchard distribution partnership and physical via New Day Distributors for many award-winning and celebrated established and emerging artists such as Jekalyn Carr, Titus Showers, Bryan Popin, CMT "Music City" cast star Jessica Mack, Joe Pace, Lamar Campbell , and many more. UAMG was launched with the desire to give indie and veteran artists the tools to succeed in the current musical landscape by empowering them with creativity, inspiration, and control.

"What If This Is The Last Time" (Official Video)