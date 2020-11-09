For Immediate Release:

November 9, 2020

Auditor Faber Announces October Auditor of State Award Recipients

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber is pleased to announce that the following entities received the Auditor of State Award for their clean audit reports.

Lake County (Lake County) Jerome Village Community Development Authority (Union County) Northstar New Community Authority (Delaware County) Prairie-Obetz Joint Economic Development Zone (Franklin County) Allen County (Allen County) City of Urbana (Champaign County) City of Zanesville (Muskingum County) Clermont County General Health District (Clermont County) Conneaut Port Authority (Ashtabula County) Holmes County (Holmes County) City of Bryan (Williams County) Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District (Franklin County) Summit County Land Reutilization Corporation (Summit County) Ashland County (Ashland County) City of Clyde (Sandusky County) City of Jackson (Jackson County) City of New Franklin (Summit County) City of Willard (Huron County) City of Athens (Athens County) Galion City Health Department (Crawford County) Trumbull County Transit Board (Trumbull County) County Risk Sharing Authority (Franklin County) Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Joint Solid Waste Management District (Tuscarawas County) City of Bay Village (Cuyahoga County) City of Eaton (Preble County) City of Munroe Falls (Summit County) Development Finance Authority of Summit County (Summit County) City of Waterville (Lucas County)

The Auditor’s office presents the Auditor of State Award to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:

The entity must file financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office by the statutory due date, without extension, via the Hinkle System and in accordance with GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles);

The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weakness, significant deficiencies, Uniform Guidance (Single Audit) findings or questioned costs;

The entity’s management letter contains no comment related to: Ethics referrals Questioned costs less than the threshold per the Uniform Guidance Lack of timely annual financial report submission Bank reconciliation issues Failure to obtain a timely Single Audit in accordance with Uniform Guidance Findings for recovery less than $500 Public meetings or public records issues

The entity has no other financial or other concerns

Full copies of these reports are available online.

